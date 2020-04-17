E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
PUBLISHED: 20:05 17 April 2020

Many own-brand store items are sold out forcing shoppers to buy more expensive branded options. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Many own-brand store items are sold out forcing shoppers to buy more expensive branded options. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Hungry children and a lack of multi-buy deals are being blamed for rising supermarket bills during the coronavirus lockdown.

Tesco and other supermarkets have removed multibuy offers. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNTesco and other supermarkets have removed multibuy offers. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Families are shopping less to avoid the supermarket queues and reduce the risk of infection, yet still bills are rising, claim many.

Essex mum Helen Macnee, who has two young daughters, says she is spending more. “I think the total has increased as supermarkets have stopped all the multi-buy offers and discount vouchers.”

Sophie Ashford, of Ipswich, agreed and said: “There seem to be no decent or useful special offers, sales or deals at the moment which normally reduces the spend.”

The major supermarket chains have confirmed that there has been a reduction in the number of offers available.

A spokesman for Tesco confirmed the chain has cancelled some of their promotions, including multi-buys, and said: “We have seen unprecedented demand in recent weeks and want to ensure our customers can access the essentials they need. So we have removed some of our promotions to manage stock levels and be responsible. We’re working with our suppliers to do all we can for customers at this uncertain time.”

A spokesman for Asda confirmed the supermarket has also removed multi-buys, but added: “We’ve not increased prices across our stores and are the only supermarket to have reduced prices to make up for the removal of multi-buy offers.”

As well as a lack of offers, many shoppers have noted that some of the basic household items they would usually buy at large supermarkets are now in high demand and are constantly sold out and while smaller independent stores are coming to the rescue, prices can be slightly higher.

Dad Tony Southgate, from Ipswich, said his weekly shop has gone up. He explained: “Mostly because of not being able to get everything so having to go to the local shop, which is usually more expensive but some items are through the roof.”

Meanwhile, other parents say they are having to buy more because children are not having meals at school or nursery, and because being home they are snacking more.

Ipswich mum Sara Allen said: “Mines gone up, not much but by about £20 a week, having both kids at home they seem to be constantly starving.

“Breakfast then wanting a second breakfast, snacks, lunch, more snacks, dinner. I can’t seem to keep up with the demand. They are five and two, and I’ve found my two-year-old is eating more with her brother because she copies everything he does.”

