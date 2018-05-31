In pictures: 24 hours on lockdown from all over the world
PUBLISHED: 15:15 06 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:26 06 April 2020
All rights reserved . Copyright Nicky Willcock Photography 2014
An Ipswich photographer and 23 others from across the globe have come together during these unprecedented times to turn their lenses to the Covid-19 pandemic, documenting 24 Hours On Lockdown.
Seventeen years ago the group of 24 budding photographers – who met whilst studying at Central Saint Martins University – formed the collective 24Photography, and set out to capture New Year’s Day for the next 24 years.
Now they are collaborating during the coronavirus crisis to document their experiences each week while lockdown lasts, creating a unique collection of images linked not only by time but by a global pandemic.
One of the photographers involved in the project is Sarah Lucy Brown, a visual specialist here at the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star, who regularly captures the beautiful Suffolk landscape alongside her beloved dog Dudley.
Each of the 24 photographers involved have been allocated one hour to document what it means to be on 24
Hour Lockdown.
This is an ongoing project which will document their experiences from around the globe – allowing the photographers to tell the story of lockdown, not only from one country’s perspective but several, exploring the different and polarising restrictions and responses.
The project aims to capture a moment in time and history like no other, a visual social documentary of our life and times.
Claire Spreadbury, founder of 24Photography, said: “With so much uncertainty in the world, we very much hope that our images will reflect the shared sense of community that has paradoxically emerged from enforced isolation during this crisis.”