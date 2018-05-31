Gallery

In pictures: 24 hours on lockdown from all over the world

00.00 GMT (02.00 South Africa) Nicola Townsend All rights reserved . Copyright Nicky Willcock Photography 2014

An Ipswich photographer and 23 others from across the globe have come together during these unprecedented times to turn their lenses to the Covid-19 pandemic, documenting 24 Hours On Lockdown.

01-00 Roland Ramanan-Tower Hamlets, London. 01-00 Roland Ramanan-Tower Hamlets, London.

Seventeen years ago the group of 24 budding photographers – who met whilst studying at Central Saint Martins University – formed the collective 24Photography, and set out to capture New Year’s Day for the next 24 years.

Now they are collaborating during the coronavirus crisis to document their experiences each week while lockdown lasts, creating a unique collection of images linked not only by time but by a global pandemic.

One of the photographers involved in the project is Sarah Lucy Brown, a visual specialist here at the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star, who regularly captures the beautiful Suffolk landscape alongside her beloved dog Dudley.

Each of the 24 photographers involved have been allocated one hour to document what it means to be on 24

02-00 Brendan Delaney -London 02-00 Brendan Delaney -London

Hour Lockdown.

This is an ongoing project which will document their experiences from around the globe – allowing the photographers to tell the story of lockdown, not only from one country’s perspective but several, exploring the different and polarising restrictions and responses.

The project aims to capture a moment in time and history like no other, a visual social documentary of our life and times.

Claire Spreadbury, founder of 24Photography, said: “With so much uncertainty in the world, we very much hope that our images will reflect the shared sense of community that has paradoxically emerged from enforced isolation during this crisis.”

0300 GMT (11 AM) Enrico Vietti - Hong Kong 0300 GMT (11 AM) Enrico Vietti - Hong Kong

04.00 (11.00 ) Western Australia) David Mazza 04.00 (11.00 ) Western Australia) David Mazza

05:00 - Yvonne De Rosa -Naples. 05:00 - Yvonne De Rosa -Naples.

0600 Raphael Schutzer-Weissmann- London 0600 Raphael Schutzer-Weissmann- London

07:00 - Sarah Lucy Brown -Ipswich 07:00 - Sarah Lucy Brown -Ipswich

08:00- Claire Spreadbury- Bath 08:00- Claire Spreadbury- Bath

09:00 - Gini-May Standard Sheader -London. 09:00 - Gini-May Standard Sheader -London.

1000 -Ray Malcolm-London W13 1000 -Ray Malcolm-London W13

1100_Helen Chambers - Hackney 1100_Helen Chambers - Hackney

1200 Candida Jones -Tooting London 1200 Candida Jones -Tooting London

13:00 -Toni Ward - Henley on Thames 13:00 -Toni Ward - Henley on Thames

1400- Ali Waggie- St Albans. 1400- Ali Waggie- St Albans.

15:00- Colin Blackstock -London Fields-Hackney 15:00- Colin Blackstock -London Fields-Hackney

16:00- Rachel Hain -Wandsworth, London. 16:00- Rachel Hain -Wandsworth, London.

17:00- Wendy Aldiss- Oxford 17:00- Wendy Aldiss- Oxford

18:00 - Teri Pengilley-Hackney ,London. 18:00 - Teri Pengilley-Hackney ,London.

19.00 AMY ADAMS-Tooting London 19.00 AMY ADAMS-Tooting London

20:00-Stewart Weir -Headcorn, Kent. 20:00-Stewart Weir -Headcorn, Kent.

21:00- Sabes Sugunasabesan-Watford 21:00- Sabes Sugunasabesan-Watford

2200 GMT (2300 France)_Spei 2200 GMT (2300 France)_Spei