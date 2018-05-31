E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

In pictures: 24 hours on lockdown from all over the world

PUBLISHED: 15:15 06 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:26 06 April 2020

00.00 GMT (02.00 South Africa) Nicola Townsend

00.00 GMT (02.00 South Africa) Nicola Townsend

All rights reserved . Copyright Nicky Willcock Photography 2014

An Ipswich photographer and 23 others from across the globe have come together during these unprecedented times to turn their lenses to the Covid-19 pandemic, documenting 24 Hours On Lockdown.

01-00 Roland Ramanan-Tower Hamlets, London.01-00 Roland Ramanan-Tower Hamlets, London.

Seventeen years ago the group of 24 budding photographers – who met whilst studying at Central Saint Martins University – formed the collective 24Photography, and set out to capture New Year’s Day for the next 24 years.

Now they are collaborating during the coronavirus crisis to document their experiences each week while lockdown lasts, creating a unique collection of images linked not only by time but by a global pandemic.

One of the photographers involved in the project is Sarah Lucy Brown, a visual specialist here at the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star, who regularly captures the beautiful Suffolk landscape alongside her beloved dog Dudley.

Each of the 24 photographers involved have been allocated one hour to document what it means to be on 24

02-00 Brendan Delaney -London02-00 Brendan Delaney -London

Hour Lockdown.

This is an ongoing project which will document their experiences from around the globe – allowing the photographers to tell the story of lockdown, not only from one country’s perspective but several, exploring the different and polarising restrictions and responses.

The project aims to capture a moment in time and history like no other, a visual social documentary of our life and times.

Claire Spreadbury, founder of 24Photography, said: “With so much uncertainty in the world, we very much hope that our images will reflect the shared sense of community that has paradoxically emerged from enforced isolation during this crisis.”

0300 GMT (11 AM) Enrico Vietti - Hong Kong0300 GMT (11 AM) Enrico Vietti - Hong Kong

04.00 (11.00 ) Western Australia) David Mazza04.00 (11.00 ) Western Australia) David Mazza

05:00 - Yvonne De Rosa -Naples.05:00 - Yvonne De Rosa -Naples.

0600 Raphael Schutzer-Weissmann- London0600 Raphael Schutzer-Weissmann- London

07:00 - Sarah Lucy Brown -Ipswich07:00 - Sarah Lucy Brown -Ipswich

08:00- Claire Spreadbury- Bath08:00- Claire Spreadbury- Bath

09:00 - Gini-May Standard Sheader -London.09:00 - Gini-May Standard Sheader -London.

1000 -Ray Malcolm-London W131000 -Ray Malcolm-London W13

1100_Helen Chambers - Hackney1100_Helen Chambers - Hackney

1200 Candida Jones -Tooting London1200 Candida Jones -Tooting London

13:00 -Toni Ward - Henley on Thames13:00 -Toni Ward - Henley on Thames

1400- Ali Waggie- St Albans.1400- Ali Waggie- St Albans.

15:00- Colin Blackstock -London Fields-Hackney15:00- Colin Blackstock -London Fields-Hackney

16:00- Rachel Hain -Wandsworth, London.16:00- Rachel Hain -Wandsworth, London.

17:00- Wendy Aldiss- Oxford17:00- Wendy Aldiss- Oxford

18:00 - Teri Pengilley-Hackney ,London.18:00 - Teri Pengilley-Hackney ,London.

19.00 AMY ADAMS-Tooting London19.00 AMY ADAMS-Tooting London

20:00-Stewart Weir -Headcorn, Kent.20:00-Stewart Weir -Headcorn, Kent.

21:00- Sabes Sugunasabesan-Watford21:00- Sabes Sugunasabesan-Watford

2200 GMT (2300 France)_Spei2200 GMT (2300 France)_Spei

2300 (0000 Vienna) Michael Goldrei2300 (0000 Vienna) Michael Goldrei

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Police called to Ipswich park after reports of man with gun

A picture taken near Bourne Park of the police incident Picture: ANDY SCOTT

71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

It’s a pink moon next week - where are the best places to see it in Suffolk?

Where to see the Pink Moon in Suffolk Picture: Getty Images

Ipswich man to face trial over attempted murder of three pedestrians

The scene in St Helen's Street, Ipswich, the following morning Picture: ARCHANT

40 more people test positive for coronavirus in Suffolk

The number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk now stands at more than 200 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Police called to Ipswich park after reports of man with gun

A picture taken near Bourne Park of the police incident Picture: ANDY SCOTT

71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

It’s a pink moon next week - where are the best places to see it in Suffolk?

Where to see the Pink Moon in Suffolk Picture: Getty Images

Ipswich man to face trial over attempted murder of three pedestrians

The scene in St Helen's Street, Ipswich, the following morning Picture: ARCHANT

40 more people test positive for coronavirus in Suffolk

The number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk now stands at more than 200 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Two arrested in connection with shop break-ins

East of England Co-op store in Ulster Avenue, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

Ipswich man to face trial over attempted murder of three pedestrians

The scene in St Helen's Street, Ipswich, the following morning Picture: ARCHANT

Easter bin collections – all the changes you need to know

What implications could coronavirus have on Suffolk's councils? Listen to our podcast to find out. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ambulance service makes urgent call for 1,000 temporary workers and volunteers

The East of England Ambulance Service needs volunteers and temporary workers to help cope with the coronavirus crisis. Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘We may have to accept behind-closed-doors’ - Ipswich boss Lambert on potential resumption of 2019/20 season

Paul Lambert accepts the season may need to be finished behind closed doors. Photo: Steve Waller
Drive 24