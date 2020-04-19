Ipswich B&Q among 14 stores to re-open during lockdown

The Ipswich branch of B&Q is among 14 stores nationwide to trial re-opening during the coronavirus lockdown.

It comes after the Ipswich branch of KFC re-opened for takeaways and deliveries only.

In a statement on its website, bosses at the DIY chain wrote: “Having watched other essential retailers support social distancing in their stores, we are now in a position to follow best practice and re-open a small number of stores as a trial, while keeping our colleagues and customers safe.

“The trial stores are: Cardiff (Culverhouse Cross), Chester, Coventry (Brandon Road), Fareham, Gillingham, Ipswich, Nursling, Paisley, Plymouth, Stockport, Sutton in Ashfield, Watford, West Thurrock, and York (Hull Road).

“Click + Collect is temporarily not available at these stores.”

Only card and contactless payments will be accepted, with customers only able to buy products which can be bought and taken away on the same day.

The announcement comes after KFC, Burger King and Pret A Manger re-opened restaurants around the country for delivery only to “help play their part” during these uncertain times.

The chains had all decided to close temporarily while the lockdown measures were in place, however as government guidelines state they can prepare food for collection or delivery, all three have decided to reopen a limited number of sites.

