E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Being schizophrenic in lockdown: ‘I feel claustrophobic and wash my hands more than ever before’

PUBLISHED: 06:00 29 March 2020

Sarah Snelling speaks about how to cope with schizophrenia during the coronavirus lockdown and how it is impacting her mental health. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sarah Snelling speaks about how to cope with schizophrenia during the coronavirus lockdown and how it is impacting her mental health. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A mum-of-two who was recently diagnosed with schizophrenia says being in lockdown has made her “more anxious than ever before” as she urges others with mental health conditions to take each day as they come.

Sarah Snelling, 29, used to scrub her hands more than 70 times a day due to her struggles with postpartum psychosis and schizophrenia – which made her concerned for her children’s welfare.

Now, with the coronavirus pandemic unfolding, the Ipswich mother says she is slightly more anxious than usual and “frustrated” at being partially housebound.

After the birth of her second child in 2018, Sarah was sectioned by a psychiatrist after having suicidal thoughts, hallucinating and feeling completely paranoid, which made her think she had to clean her hands constantly otherwise something bad would happen to her two girls.

More: Ipswich mum washed hands 70 times a day during battle with postpartum psychosis

She was always concerned for her children’s safety and worried that they would be kidnapped, admitting it was “a really scary time” for her whole family.

After being discharged from the mental health hospital for a second time in January 2020 – Sarah was diagnosed as being schizophrenic and now takes regular medication and uses cognitive behavioural therapy to keep on top of her mental health.

Schizophrenia is a severe long-term mental health condition, which causes a range of different psychological symptoms.

Doctors often describe schizophrenia as a type of psychosis. This means the person may not always be able to distinguish their own thoughts and ideas from reality.

Speaking of how she is coping during the coronavirus lockdown, Sarah said: “I feel very claustrophobic at the fact that I am unable to leave the house.

“It is very frustrating and a little hard having two young children to entertain all day everyday, however we are managing okay and thankfully we have a large garden to play in. I have even been exercising in my garden daily and going for a walk once a day.”

Having schizophrenia is challenging in itself for the single-mum, who says her medications can give her a lot of excess energy which needs to be burned off.

More: Sign up to our news alerts and join our Facebook page for daily coronavirus updates

To cope with being partially housebound Sarah does a lot of cognitive behavioural therapy and takes medication.

“I am a high-functioning schizophrenic so I cope quite well in everyday life unless I have a psychotic episode,” said Sarah, who is now training to become a peer support worker for the Action on Postpartum Psychosis charity.

“But I am very conscious of getting the virus and its made me mentally very uneasy, but I am trying to stay positive and frequently wash my hands to stay clean.”

A medical chief from the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT) warned they expected to see a rise in people struggling with their mental health because of the coronavirus lockdown.

Chief medical officer Dr Dan Dalton said: “There is no debate that it is having a huge impact on mental wellbeing and everyone needs to do what they can to help each other.

“It impacts on people already with mental health needs, but it will also impact on people isolating and our staff too.”

Mr Dalton shared three tips to look after your mental health during the pandemic - eat and sleep well, limit the amount of news you watch and get exercise.

Sarah’s advice for anyone suffering with a mental health condition is to “take each day as it comes”.

She said: “Trying to abide by a routine usually helps especially if you have children and also having a hobby is good to take your mind off things.

“Always reach out for help if you feel overwhelmed or unable to cope, there is always support available depending on your mental health condition.”

As of Thursday, 139 ex-NHS staff had signed up to return to the region’s mental health trust through the coronavirus crisis.

• The NSFT is running web sessions twice a week for anyone needing support. They are every Thursday from 1pm to 3pm and every Tuesday from 10am to midday.

You can join them by visiting www.wellbeingnands.co.uk/norfolk/get-support/courses/

• Anyone needing help can also contact the NSFT on 0300 123 1503.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Plans unveiled for new Ipswich supermarket – but which will it be?

If planning permission is approved, the new stores will be built on what was the garden centre section of B&Q in Anglia Retail Park. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

‘Loving’ grandmother Jane, 75, named as Suffolk’s first coronavirus victim

Jane Jay, who died at the age of 75 after contracting coronavirus Picture: Supplied by family

Two patients at Colchester Hospital die after contracting coronavirus

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed two patients under their care have died after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: RACHEL EDGE/STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

Disbelief as Ipswich residents travel 200 miles for Peak District picnic and kebabs during lockdown

The group was found in Snake Pass, Derbyshire. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Inspiring Terri Calvesbert, who suffered 90% burns as a child, reveals wedding plans

Terri Calvesbert and her partner Richard have announced their engagement Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

Plans unveiled for new Ipswich supermarket – but which will it be?

If planning permission is approved, the new stores will be built on what was the garden centre section of B&Q in Anglia Retail Park. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

‘Loving’ grandmother Jane, 75, named as Suffolk’s first coronavirus victim

Jane Jay, who died at the age of 75 after contracting coronavirus Picture: Supplied by family

Two patients at Colchester Hospital die after contracting coronavirus

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed two patients under their care have died after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: RACHEL EDGE/STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

Disbelief as Ipswich residents travel 200 miles for Peak District picnic and kebabs during lockdown

The group was found in Snake Pass, Derbyshire. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Inspiring Terri Calvesbert, who suffered 90% burns as a child, reveals wedding plans

Terri Calvesbert and her partner Richard have announced their engagement Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the Ipswich Star

74 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Suffolk - and 213 in Essex

The numbers of cases of coronavirus in Suffolk continues to rise. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Suffolk NFU celebrates 100 years of keeping up the fight for UK farming

The tithe wars memorial opposite the parish church at Elmsett Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Is there a light at the end of the tunnel in the global coronavirus crisis?

Members of the public in masks hours before it was announced the country would be on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Big Ipswich Town Quiz - round two: 20 teasing questions on memorable Blue debuts

Ipswich Town quiz

Being schizophrenic in lockdown: ‘I feel claustrophobic and wash my hands more than ever before’

Sarah Snelling speaks about how to cope with schizophrenia during the coronavirus lockdown and how it is impacting her mental health. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24