Nurses touched by supportive message projected onto hospital

PUBLISHED: 16:32 25 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:44 25 March 2020

A show of support for our NHS with this kind message projected onto hospital building. Picture: Cassandra Hall

A show of support for our NHS with this kind message projected onto hospital building. Picture: Cassandra Hall

Cassandra Hall

A message thanking NHS Staff was projected onto the side of Ipswich Hospital on Monday night, expressing gratitude towards key workers.

Nurse Cassandra Hall has been overwhelmed by all the support. Picture: Cassandra HallNurse Cassandra Hall has been overwhelmed by all the support. Picture: Cassandra Hall

Cassandra Hall, a nurse at Ipswich Hospital, captured the image of the projection.

Ms Hall said: “It’s so lovely to see the community come together and appreciate the NHS. I feel very privileged to be a part of it.”

This isn’t the only token of thanks that has been displayed for staff at Ipswich Hospital, as last week, Aldi in Martlesham sent bouquets of flowers to staff on Mother’s Day.

Ms Hall said: “Martlesham Aldi sent in 96 bunches of flowers on Mother’s Day, which were distributed among various wards. It really made our day.”

A message of support for the staff at Ipswich hospital. Picture: Motion MappingA message of support for the staff at Ipswich hospital. Picture: Motion Mapping

NHS staff have been working round-the-clock and, along with other key workers, are offering an invaluable service to the country.

The Prime Minister recently brought in stronger measures in a bid to slow the spread of the virus in response to evidence people were not taking the advice to stay inside.

Ms Hall said: “I feel that the sooner people take the Government’s advice the sooner this will be over, it’s a very small sacrifice to make.”

“During the Second World War, people spent days and days in bomb shelters, petrified, gas masks on their faces, we are being asked to sit in the comfort of our homes, with plenty to eat, not a lot to ask is it?”

A lovely show of support for the staff at Ipswich Hospital. Picture: Motion MappingA lovely show of support for the staff at Ipswich Hospital. Picture: Motion Mapping

The Ipswich based video mapping and creative content specialists responsible for the projection, Motion Mapping, said: “At times like these it’s easy to feel powerless. The only thing I could think to do was to put a smile on people’s faces and let our NHS workers know how much we appreciate them. They are on the frontline fighting this pandemic, putting themselves and their loved ones, at risk. It is just a very small gesture during these tough times for all.” The feedback on social media has been very positive with one NHS worker saying: “Loved this. Cheered me up seeing it on the start of a late shift.” Another said: “Thank you so much. We at Ipswich Hospital appreciate this more than you realise. It made us smile after a very long day.”

Most Read

Two patients at Colchester Hospital die after contracting coronavirus

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed two patients under their care have died after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: RACHEL EDGE/STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

Tesco staff threatened at knifepoint and car stolen in armed robbery

A police cordon remained in place several hours after the incident Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Coronavirus patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital

A patient who had tested positive for coronavirus has died at West Suffolk Hospital: Andrew Parsons/PA Wire

Ipswich street rangers stop patrols amid coronavirus crisis

Ipswich Central Town Centre Rangers play a vital role in the area. Picture: IPSWICH CENTRAL

Six more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

28 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

