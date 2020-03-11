E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Extra cleaning at One Sixth Form College after pupil self isolates over coronavirus concerns

PUBLISHED: 12:27 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:27 11 March 2020

A Suffolk One student has self-isolated after showing symptoms of coronavirus following a trip to Italy Picture: SIMON PARKER

Additional cleaning is taking place at a Suffolk college where a pupil has been self-isolating following concerns about coronavirus.

The pupil from One Sixth College in Ipswich, had recently returned from a half-term trip to Rome.

Over the weekend they developed symptoms of coronavirus and have been put into self-isolation.

The school remains open but additional cleaning is now being carried out at the school.

A spokesman for the school said: 'We believe we have a robust cleaning policy in place - however - additional cleaning is taking place.

'All touch points including desks, water fountains, doors etc. are receiving extra cleaning.

'We have provided hand sanitisers around the building and on the reception desk for people to wash their hands.

'Also, information posters have been in place around the building for around a fortnight.'

The college said there were no updates on the pupil's condition at this time.

The spokesman said:'The latest on the situation is the same as what was posted on our website yesterday.

'We are continuing to monitor the situation very closely and further updates will be posted on our website.'

'Students aren't being asked to self-isolate - but if they are worried or have medical issues, we are advising students to ring 111 or consult with their doctor and then make a judgement based on the advice they receive.'

Drive 24