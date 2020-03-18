E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Coronavirus: One Sixth Form College to close and introduce ‘home learning’ for students

PUBLISHED: 11:51 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:51 18 March 2020

One Sixth Form College in Ipswich. Picture: GREGG BROWN

One Sixth Form College in Ipswich will be closing its doors soon in response to the coronavirus outbreak - and will introduce a ‘home learning’ model to ensure students stay up to date with education.

The new home learning model is in use from today (Wednesday, March 18) and the college building will officially close on Monday, March 23.

Jenny Milsom, principal of One, said: “After careful consideration, a great deal of planning and with a focus fixed firmly on the health and wellbeing of our students, staff and the whole community, One will be starting a guided home learning model.

“Please be assured that we remain fully committed to the success of our students and we will do all we can to support them.”

Mrs Milsom, who has worked at One since its opening in 2009, cited the health and wellbeing of staff and the community as a large part of the decision to close down in light of the ‘global uncertainty’ created by the coronavirus pandemic.

The building will be closed until further notice and the college will update students and staff via its website here as new information emerges.

Mrs Milsom added: “These are unprecedented times and this is a very difficult period in all of our lives.

“So please be kind to one another and your families and we will be there throughout this to constantly help, guide and advise you.”

