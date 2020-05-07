E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Will coronavirus delay Orwell Bridge wind closure trial?

PUBLISHED: 05:30 08 May 2020

Highways England says it is continuing work to launch a 40mph speed limit trial on the Orwell Bridge in time for winter. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Highways England says it is continuing work to launch a 40mph speed limit trial on the Orwell Bridge in time for winter. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Highways bosses behind plans for a 40mph trial on the Orwell Bridge during high winds have said the project is still on course for this winter, despite the coronavirus disruptions.

County council cabinet member for Ipswich, Paul West, said the Orwell Bridge wind closure measures remained an important project for Suffolk. Picture: RACHEL EDGECounty council cabinet member for Ipswich, Paul West, said the Orwell Bridge wind closure measures remained an important project for Suffolk. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Highways England unveiled the results of its nine-month aerodynamic study in January, and at a meeting of Ipswich Borough Council’s scrutiny committee confirmed it was planning to trial 40mph speed limits during high winds in time for winter.

A spokesman confirmed it was still working to that timeline, despite the upheaval caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

MORE: The four Orwell Bridge wind closure measures being pursued

“We are doing all we can to take this important work forward as planned despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

“Atkins our design consultant are currently carrying out the feasibility and design of the 40mph speed reduction under high winds.”

Ipswich becomes gridlocked when the Orwell Bridge must close, as A14 traffic is diverted through the town. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNIpswich becomes gridlocked when the Orwell Bridge must close, as A14 traffic is diverted through the town. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

It is understood the upgrades to existing speed cameras are not an issue, but some legal legwork needs to take place to allow the trial to go ahead.

Currently the bridge requires shutting when winds reach 50mph or more, which diverts A14 traffic through the town centre and causes severe disruption for the town, as well as economic losses.

You may also want to watch:

The 40mph speed limit would mean the bridge could stay open in winds of up to 70mph.

Had that been in place, 15 of the last 18 wind-related closures would not have been needed.

Other options being explored by Highways England include just using land two in both directions – the lanes closest to the centre of the bridge, whether the eastbound carriageway could stay open entirely and further wind tunnel testing to establish if parapets would help.

However, Highways England confirmed that City, University of London which carried out the aerodynamic study and was conducting the wind tunnel testing was on a full shutdown from the coronavirus pandemic, so alternative solutions for wind tunnel testing were being explored.

Councillor Paul West, Suffolk County Council cabinet member for Ipswich, said it was important progress continued with the bridge as the A14 was vital for freight transport.

“It’s crucially important,” he said.

“We have seen it get progressively worse over the past few years, and we were encouraged earlier in the year when we heard from Highways England.

“It may have been kicked off some people’s agenda but we are encouraged they are on the case still, and we are very much looking forward to seeing changes.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Cyclist taken to hospital after Norwich Road crash

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance was also called to the scene of the collision Picture: MARTYN HUNT

Biker rescued after crashing into tree at Orwell Country Park

The incident happened on the foreshore of the Orwell Country Park. Picture: ANDREW MUTIMER

Most Read

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Cyclist taken to hospital after Norwich Road crash

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance was also called to the scene of the collision Picture: MARTYN HUNT

Biker rescued after crashing into tree at Orwell Country Park

The incident happened on the foreshore of the Orwell Country Park. Picture: ANDREW MUTIMER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

How can you celebrate the VE Day anniversary across Suffolk and Essex?

Some homes already have bunting up to celebrate the VE Day anniversary. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

McDonald’s worker stamped in the head in ‘thuggish’ attack

Two men have been sentenced following an assault in McDonald's in Braintree, where a man was left unconscious after being stamped on the head. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Will coronavirus delay Orwell Bridge wind closure trial?

Highways England says it is continuing work to launch a 40mph speed limit trial on the Orwell Bridge in time for winter. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mr VE (Victor Edward) Day is ready to celebrate the 75th VE Day anniversary

Victor Edward Day - otherwise known as Mr V E Day! Picture: Supplied by Liz Humphries

Everything we know so far about the possible lockdown exit plan

What could the lockdown exit plan look like? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24