Terri Calvesbert’s dream wedding postponed to 2021 because of coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 07:30 09 May 2020

Terri Calvesbert and her partner Richard have postponed their wedding to 2021 because of coronavirus Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Terri Calvesbert and her partner Richard have postponed their wedding to 2021 because of coronavirus Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Inspirational Terri Calvesbert, who suffered 90% burns as a baby after a fire broke out at her Ipswich home, says she is “disappointed” after having to postpone her summer wedding.

Terri Calvesbert and her partner Richard have postponed their wedding to 2021 because of coronavirus Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDTerri Calvesbert and her partner Richard have postponed their wedding to 2021 because of coronavirus Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

More than 20 years after the tragic fire, Terri, now 23, was supposed to be marrying “her best friend and soulmate” this summer, which she announced through the Ipswich Star back in March.

But sadly, Terri and her fiancée Richard Holmes, 43, will have to wait a little bit longer to tie the knot because of the coronavirus pandemic, with the date pushed back to Saturday, June 5 2021.

Animal-lover Terri, who went to Westbourne Academy before studying animal care at Otley College, admitted she had “always wanted to get married but never thought this would happen to her”.

She met her fiancée Richard on Facebook around five years ago, and says the pair instantly “hit it off”.

Terri says “Richard is everything to her” and she can’t wait to be married to her best friend, who she describes as the “kind of man every girl wants”.

Terri Calvesbert and her partner Richard have postponed their wedding to 2021 because of coronavirus Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDTerri Calvesbert and her partner Richard have postponed their wedding to 2021 because of coronavirus Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The pair are self-isolating at their home in Halstead with their two dogs and admit they have found it quite difficult and boring being in lockdown.

Terri said: “We both feel disappointed that we have got to wait longer to get married, but we would rather all our family and friends be safe.

“Everything about the wedding will be the same, but it will just be changed to the new date in 2021.”

Terri Calvesbert suffered 90% burns as a result of the fire in 1998. Picture by Jerry TurnerTerri Calvesbert suffered 90% burns as a result of the fire in 1998. Picture by Jerry Turner

Their daughter Poppy-Mae, aged three, who Terri says is her “miracle child” will be the flower girl at the wedding, with more than 100 friends and family members coming together to celebrate the couple’s future.

Over the years, Terri’s story has led to her winning countless awards for her bravery and an appeal by the Ipswich Star collected thousands of pounds to help with her lifetime of care.

Terri said she will never truly know what happened on the night of the fire back in 1998, as she was too young to remember, but admits she “doesn’t know any different” about her physical appearance.

“What happened does stay with me, but I’m really proud of myself for what I have achieved,” she said.

The pair are not sure how they will spend their 2020 wedding date, but say they hope to celebrate it in some way.

• Any donations for Terri should be made by cheque payable to ‘Terri Calvesbert Appeal Trust’ and c/o Kerseys Solicitors LLP, 32 Lloyds Avenue, Ipswich, IP1 3HD.

• Any donations for Terri should be made by cheque payable to 'Terri Calvesbert Appeal Trust' and c/o Kerseys Solicitors LLP, 32 Lloyds Avenue, Ipswich, IP1 3HD.

