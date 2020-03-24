Couple celebrating first wedding anniversary left stuck in Bali because of coronavirus

A young Suffolk couple have been left facing thousands of pounds worth of flights to try and get home after countries started to shut their doors because of coronavirus.

Luke Boggis and his wife Charlotte, from Trimley St Martin, had jetted off to the island to celebrate their first wedding anniversary earlier this month.

“We had no advice not to travel,” said Mr Boggis, who works for Network Rail.

“But we were advised to have a route back.”

The couple did have a route back which would have taken them through Singapore.

However, not long after arriving in Bali the couple were called by their airline advising them to change their flight and head home as the Singaporean borders looked set to be shut.

“It was all well until the 20th. As we were checking into our second property everyone else was checking out,” said Mr Boggis.

“We had a call from Singapore Airlines saying Singapore is shutting borders and we need to get out.

“They quoted us £1,600 each. We cannot afford that.

“We thought this cannot be the only way out.”

The couple stayed in Bali and tried to book flights out via Hong Kong only for the borders to start to shut there too.

“We have been in touch with the embassy and advised to go to Qatar but there’s not guarantee we can get back to London,” said Mr Boggis.

The flights to Qatar would be even more expensive than those they were originally offered.

“I have heard of people being stranded in the airport,” said Mr Boggis.

The couple’s plans have been further complicated by Nyepi or the Balinese “Day of Silence”, a new year celebration which will take place tomorrow.

It means all the shops, restaurants and transport will be out of action for the day.

“There’s no flights either,” said Mr Boggis.

For now the couple continue to look for flights out of the country and are speaking to local MP Therese Coffey’s office as well as the British Embassy to try and resolve the situation.

While the couple remain philosophical about being stuck in such a beautiful part of the world they are eager to get home before things get worse.

“Bali is dying a slow death and basic necessities in our hotel will soon come to an end,” said Mr Boggis.

