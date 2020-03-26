Thank you for working endless hours for the community - your messages to Suffolk’s community heroes

Darren Barnard of Chantry Butchers

More messages have been coming in for heroes from every walk of live who are coming together to help their communities through the coronavirus.

Refuse workers have been sent thank you notes by children

Ravenswood Community Primary school - Ipswich

Susie Cook wished to say thanks to all the staff working from home and at school who were “responding to millions of messages from parents and children.”

Darren Barnard, Chantry Butchers - Ipswich

Susie Cook wanted to thank all of the staff at Ravenswood Community Primary School

Sharne Hardman said: “This is our local butcher Darren Barny Barnard of Chantry Butchers.

“Darren has been working endless hours in the shop to ensure the community are kept stocked up with the best meat. Over the last week he has arrived at the shop in the early hours and stayed until late, he has served 100’s of customers with constant queues outside the door. “Even when he ran out of stock, he worked hard to source more.

“A true hero of the community who I know everyone in the area (and beyond) have really appreciated.”

Children say thank you to Ipswich Borough Council workers

Ipswich Borough Council refuse workers - Ipswich

Erin and Archie are just some of the children to leave a message our for their bin men this week to say thank you.

Phil Smart, who is in charge of environmental services at Ipswich Borough Council, said: “These are very challenging times but our refuse collections are a priority and I want to thank the dedication showed by our crews.

“Messages of support, whether they are a friendly wave from residents, posters by youngsters or messages on social media, are all really welcome and mean a lot.”

Jennifer - Aldeburgh

Last week Jennifer from Aldeburgh last week won the top prize of £1,500 on the St Elizabeth Hospice’s lottery and then decided to generously donate this back to the hospice to help during this difficult time.

“The hospice cared for my husband just over a year ago, it is a charity so close to my heart,” she said.

“When I received the cheque for £1500 I was so surprised. I had no hesitation in donating it back to the hospice, especially now when you need funds more than ever in this difficult time.”

Pauline Donkin, the individual giving manager for the hospice said: “We can’t thank Jennifer enough for her generous gift back to the hospice. It’s such a difficult time for so many at the moment and her gift will help support our hard working clinical teams and nurses to continue to care for our patients.”

