Morrisons donates Easter eggs to Felixstowe care homes
PUBLISHED: 08:49 08 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:21 08 April 2020
Archant
Residents and staff at Suffolk care homes have been left some Easter treats thanks to a nearby supermarket.
Staff at Mill Lane Nursing Home and Maynell House residential home, in Felixstowe, were delighted to receive Easter eggs from Morrisons to keep them smiling, despite the coronavirus crisis.
The store is also supplying the staff with weekly care packages in recognition of their hard work.
Manager of Mill Lane Nursing Home, Hanro Smith, said: “These are unprecedented times for us all, and our staff are going above and beyond to do everything they can to keep our residents comfortable, happy and safe during the period of isolation.
“It is a challenging time for our residents and our staff, so generous gestures such as this really lift our spirits and give everyone the boost they need.
“I’d like to thank Felixstowe’s Morrisons team for their kindness and thoughtful gifts.”
