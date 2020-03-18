‘We had to do something’ - Felixstowe cafe digs deep for neighbours in coronavirus fight

Owner Hannah Walker and Supd Hut staff Sharon Morris Picture: SPUD HUT Archant

A cafe in Felixstowe is going the extra mile for its community as coronavirus puts a strain on life in Suffolk.

The Spud Hut, in Hamilton Road, is offering free hot drinks to those staff who have to keep working on the frontline during the pandemic and are not able to work from home and stick to social distancing guidelines.

As well as that, they are making deliveries to those self-isolating in Felixstowe, Trimley St Mary, Trimley St Martin and Kirton.

Ms Walker said: “There’s a community movement going on in Felixstowe and it’s great to see so many people here getting on board with it.

“With so much bad news coming out we knew we had to do something to break it up, even just a little bit, so we picked this random act of kindness.

“We were seeing so many reports of empty supermarket shelves and workers getting yelled at by people going a bit mad in the shops that we wanted to do something for them.

“I heard about one Tesco worker only getting two hours sleep between shifts because there was so much shelf stacking to do.”

Each day this week, Ms Walker is planning to treat a group of hard-working frontline staff to a free hot drink, either in their cafe or delivered to their door.

“Tuesday it was supermarket workers, Wednesday we’re going to offer it to the emergency services, and Thursdays we’re thinking maybe teachers, but we’ll let everyone know on our Facebook page,” she added.

“Everyone’s really chuffed about it, it’s great to see Felixstowe react positively.”

For those self-isolating, Ms Walker says customers are welcome to pay over the phone, then her team of six staff will drop it off and make sure their customer gets their parcel.

The shop’s eight staff are all making sure to keep practising social distancing while making deliveries.

“We’re delivering batches of food to people who can’t go out, running up their paths to leave it on their doorstep, then running back to the gate to wait for them to come out,” said Ms Walker.

■ Want to order from The Spud Hut? Call 01394 670406 or message supdhutfelixstowe on Facebook and Instagram.