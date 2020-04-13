Corona cuts - how Suffolk is opting for home hair cuts during lockdown
PUBLISHED: 20:41 13 April 2020 | UPDATED: 20:42 13 April 2020
With hairdressing salons and barber shops shut during lockdown, a wave of amateur stylists are picking up their scissors and trimming the locks of their loved ones.
Dad-of-two Chris Abbott, from Woodbridge, let his wife loose on his hair and said: “Mrs A did the trim, clippers and a bit of scissoring.
“She’s never cut hair in her life, but spent three minutes watching a YouTube clip then dived in.”
And the finished look could almost be the work of a professional.
In West Suffolk, Liz Nice decided to tame her fringe after putting a box dye on her long locks.
