Corona cuts - how Suffolk is opting for home hair cuts during lockdown

Chris Abbott before his trim and Liz Nice after she cut her own fringe Picture: CHRIS ABBOTT/LIZ NICE Archant

With hairdressing salons and barber shops shut during lockdown, a wave of amateur stylists are picking up their scissors and trimming the locks of their loved ones.

Chris Abbott, a dad-of-two from Woodbridge let his wife loose on his hair. Picture: CHRIS ABBOTT Chris Abbott, a dad-of-two from Woodbridge let his wife loose on his hair. Picture: CHRIS ABBOTT

Dad-of-two Chris Abbott, from Woodbridge, let his wife loose on his hair and said: “Mrs A did the trim, clippers and a bit of scissoring.

“She’s never cut hair in her life, but spent three minutes watching a YouTube clip then dived in.”

And the finished look could almost be the work of a professional.

In West Suffolk, Liz Nice decided to tame her fringe after putting a box dye on her long locks.

Have you picked up the clippers and given your other half a buzz cut or trimmed your own locks?

