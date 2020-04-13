E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Corona cuts - how Suffolk is opting for home hair cuts during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 20:41 13 April 2020 | UPDATED: 20:42 13 April 2020

Chris Abbott before his trim and Liz Nice after she cut her own fringe Picture: CHRIS ABBOTT/LIZ NICE

Chris Abbott before his trim and Liz Nice after she cut her own fringe Picture: CHRIS ABBOTT/LIZ NICE

Archant

With hairdressing salons and barber shops shut during lockdown, a wave of amateur stylists are picking up their scissors and trimming the locks of their loved ones.

Chris Abbott, a dad-of-two from Woodbridge let his wife loose on his hair. Picture: CHRIS ABBOTTChris Abbott, a dad-of-two from Woodbridge let his wife loose on his hair. Picture: CHRIS ABBOTT

Dad-of-two Chris Abbott, from Woodbridge, let his wife loose on his hair and said: “Mrs A did the trim, clippers and a bit of scissoring.

“She’s never cut hair in her life, but spent three minutes watching a YouTube clip then dived in.”

You may also want to watch:

And the finished look could almost be the work of a professional.

In West Suffolk, Liz Nice decided to tame her fringe after putting a box dye on her long locks.

Have you picked up the clippers and given your other half a buzz cut or trimmed your own locks?

Send in your before and after photos via email to our reporter via email

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Fire crews attend ‘suspicious’ shed fires in Ipswich overnight

Fire crews were called to Bramford Lane on Sunday evening Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Six new coronavirus deaths at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals – with total now over 100

Ipswich Hospital Picture: ARCHANT

Over 50 warnings issued by police for those breaking lockdown on Easter Sunday

Police patrol the town centre during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Extraordinary effort’ by staff - first picture of new intensive care unit at Ipswich Hospital

Dr Helen Findley in the new Raedwald ICU at Ipswich Hospital Picture: DR GEORGE BOSTOCK

Developers consider next move after ‘very disappointing’ M&S revamp rejection

Campaigners outside Marks and Spencer in Felixstowe on its final day of trading in the town. Left to right: Roy Gray, Ann Wimhurst, Mike Titchener, Daphne Mann, Margaret Morris Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Fire crews attend ‘suspicious’ shed fires in Ipswich overnight

Fire crews were called to Bramford Lane on Sunday evening Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Six new coronavirus deaths at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals – with total now over 100

Ipswich Hospital Picture: ARCHANT

Over 50 warnings issued by police for those breaking lockdown on Easter Sunday

Police patrol the town centre during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Extraordinary effort’ by staff - first picture of new intensive care unit at Ipswich Hospital

Dr Helen Findley in the new Raedwald ICU at Ipswich Hospital Picture: DR GEORGE BOSTOCK

Developers consider next move after ‘very disappointing’ M&S revamp rejection

Campaigners outside Marks and Spencer in Felixstowe on its final day of trading in the town. Left to right: Roy Gray, Ann Wimhurst, Mike Titchener, Daphne Mann, Margaret Morris Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Six new coronavirus deaths at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals – with total now over 100

Ipswich Hospital Picture: ARCHANT

Over 50 warnings issued by police for those breaking lockdown on Easter Sunday

Police patrol the town centre during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Corona cuts - how Suffolk is opting for home hair cuts during lockdown

Chris Abbott before his trim and Liz Nice after she cut her own fringe Picture: CHRIS ABBOTT/LIZ NICE

What can earlier recessions tell us about getting out of lockdown?

The lockdown has effectively pushed the country into recession. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus cases in East of England pass 6,000 mark

Ipswich has been left a ghost town as lockdown continues. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24