WATCH: Empty streets across Suffolk’s towns due to coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 16:38 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:39 27 March 2020

Quiet streets in Ipswich as the country goes into lockdown to combat the spread of Covid-19 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Quiet streets in Ipswich as the country goes into lockdown to combat the spread of Covid-19 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

See the empty streets across Suffolk as the public follows coronavirus advice to remain indoors.

McDonald's has now closed until further notice Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNMcDonald's has now closed until further notice Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Four days after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the toughest social distancing orders yet, insisting the public only leave their homes for essential supplies and travel, bustling town centres and sea fronts across Suffolk are empty.

READ MORE: All our coronavirus coverage in one place

In Ipswich the Cornhill was eerily quiet, with only a few people spotted walking past the closed town hall.

On March 23, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the public to stay at home wherever possible to help prevent the further spread of coronavirus Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWNOn March 23, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the public to stay at home wherever possible to help prevent the further spread of coronavirus Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

Tavern Street, the Buttermarket and Giles Circus were also empty, with high street shops closed while government instructions to only leave the house for essential work and supplies is observed.

The situation in Felixstowe was similar, with small numbers of people spotted on the promenade, leaving their houses for their daily exercise.

The town centre was bright and sunny, but there were no shoppers or people on lunch breaks spotted on the streets.

This footage was filmed the same day both Mr John son and the Health and Social Care secretary, Matt Hancock, both announced they had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Mr Johnson told the nation via twitter he was experiencing mild symptoms of Covid-19.

