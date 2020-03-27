WATCH: Empty streets across Suffolk’s towns due to coronavirus
PUBLISHED: 16:38 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:39 27 March 2020
See the empty streets across Suffolk as the public follows coronavirus advice to remain indoors.
Four days after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the toughest social distancing orders yet, insisting the public only leave their homes for essential supplies and travel, bustling town centres and sea fronts across Suffolk are empty.
In Ipswich the Cornhill was eerily quiet, with only a few people spotted walking past the closed town hall.
Tavern Street, the Buttermarket and Giles Circus were also empty, with high street shops closed while government instructions to only leave the house for essential work and supplies is observed.
The situation in Felixstowe was similar, with small numbers of people spotted on the promenade, leaving their houses for their daily exercise.
The town centre was bright and sunny, but there were no shoppers or people on lunch breaks spotted on the streets.
This footage was filmed the same day both Mr John son and the Health and Social Care secretary, Matt Hancock, both announced they had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Mr Johnson told the nation via twitter he was experiencing mild symptoms of Covid-19.