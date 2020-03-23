Fitness classes switch to Facebook to keep Suffolk moving during coronavirus outbreak

Sarah Ann tested out her online fitness classes last week and hopes to encourage more poeple to get active in their homes with some taster sessions Picture: SARAH ANN GRAY Archant

Fitness classes are going ahead across Ipswich despite coronavirus - with instructors taking to Facebook to share their workouts.

The pair have swapped weights for canned food in their first free fitness video, available on their Facebook page on Monday at 11am Picture: GORILLA KIDS FITNESS The pair have swapped weights for canned food in their first free fitness video, available on their Facebook page on Monday at 11am Picture: GORILLA KIDS FITNESS

When prime minister Boris Johnson announced the closure of all leisure facilities on Friday, March 20, many gym instructors faced an uncertain future.

Gorilla Kids Fitness, a youth fitness group based in Ipswich, is moving its sessions online.

Its gym has had to close while the public practises social distancing, so it has swapped kettle bells for cans of soup and will show kids how to keep fit with everyday household items.

Fitness instructors Vic French and Sarah Hainsworth usually get kids active in their kitted-out fitness studio in Ipswich - now they are getting fit creatively at home Picture: GORILLA KIDS FITNESS Fitness instructors Vic French and Sarah Hainsworth usually get kids active in their kitted-out fitness studio in Ipswich - now they are getting fit creatively at home Picture: GORILLA KIDS FITNESS

Instructor Vic French said: “We will be putting videos out every day at 11am on our Facebook page, so kids can do a little exercise in their homes as they can’t visit us.

“It’s nothing massive and it’s meant to be fun, we usually do classes for ages three to 18 so it’s good across the board.

“It was strange filming the first video in my kitchen because we’re used to having a room for of children watching. This time it was just my camera.

One of Sarah Ann's regular atendees is 101-year-old Joan, who takes part in a seated fitness class Picture: SARAH ANN GRAY One of Sarah Ann's regular atendees is 101-year-old Joan, who takes part in a seated fitness class Picture: SARAH ANN GRAY

“If this goes down well though, we are thinking of ways to do these sessions live.”

You can see Gorilla Kids Fitness’ videos on Facebook each day at 11am.

Sarah Ann's runs Zumba classes designed so everyone can join in, even if you are sitting down Picture: SARAH ANN GRAY Sarah Ann's runs Zumba classes designed so everyone can join in, even if you are sitting down Picture: SARAH ANN GRAY

Some instructors have already taken to Facebook to keep in touch with their classes, making sure they can keep active even if they have to remain in their homes.

Sarah Ann Gray teaches a range of Zumba classes across Ipswich for all ages and abilities - and has spent days moving all of her work online, so she can still help keep people moving and her community together.

Miss Gray said: “I have some really lovely groups and some of them have don’t have family nearby, but they have each other which is really nice.

“There’s going to be some sessions for free and then some paid sessions as well, which can all be booked online.

“I put a taster of a free class on Facebook this week so people can try it out.

“It’s really important to keep people active if they have to stay at home.”

If you would like to try a class led by Sarah Ann Gray, you can book a spot here.