WATCH: Ipswich dances to feel-good tunes to raise lockdown spirits

PUBLISHED: 17:56 04 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:56 04 April 2020

Residents of Cemetery Road had an impromptu social distancing dance to brighhten everyones day on Saturday morning Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

They were dancing in the streets of Ipswich this weekend, bringing a bit of positivity to those stuck indoors self-isolating due to coronavirus.

As many as 50 families and friends living in several streets in the town organised a party on their doorsteps, turning their radios up as aloud as possible and blowing away the cobwebs on a bright and sunny day.

The music was played at 11am on BBC Suffolk and was prefaced with an interview with one of the neighbours involved in the organising, Charlie Green of Being Well in Suffolk, talking about the importance of maintaining relationships and good mental health during this pandemic.

Residents of Cemetery Road, Suffolk Road, Tuddenham Avenue, Hervey Street, Finchley Street and Bransbury Gardens all came out to dance at 11am to Pharrell Williams ‘Happy’ and the classic Beatles version of ‘Twist and Shout’.

Despite the excitement, all the households made sure they were still observing social distancing rules and keeping at least two meters from anyone they did not live with.

One of the residents shaking his tailfeather, Richard Spencer, said: “It was amazing, we had a great turnout.

“It’s exactly what we expect in our neighbourhood, we’ve got a really good community spirit.

“We were at pains to stick to the regulations while we were dancing though, and we can only apologise for some of the shapes we were busting out.”

