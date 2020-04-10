Which five-star takeaways are sill open in Ipswich?

Pizza could be on the menu in Ipswich tonight as dozens of takeways remain open for deliveries Picture: GETTY

You can still get a great takeaway in Ipswich during the coronavirus lockdown – see some of the best dinner options available.

Indian restaurants are still serving in Ipswich, but under new coronavirus laws they can only do deliveries Picture: GETTY/MONKEY BUSINESS Indian restaurants are still serving in Ipswich, but under new coronavirus laws they can only do deliveries Picture: GETTY/MONKEY BUSINESS

Every restaurant, cafe and kebab house in the country has a food hygiene rating, and there are more than 100 takeaways and sandwich shops in Ipswich with the highest rating possible.

All of these takeaways have had to close their doors in accordance with new coronavirus laws, but they are still allowed to make deliveries as long as they follow social distancing rules.

Many have also asked customers to order online and pay by card to keep transactions and deliveries as contactless as possible.

Restaurants in Ipswich were forced to close their doors but can still serve takeaway customers during coronavirus lockdown Picture: GETTY Restaurants in Ipswich were forced to close their doors but can still serve takeaway customers during coronavirus lockdown Picture: GETTY

This means you can still have fish and chips, curries and kebabs sent straight to your door.

Find out where you can order your dinner from this evening with the list below:

• BBQ Mania 346 Nacton Road, IP3 9NA - 01473 724000

• Bella Napoli 2 Ponwall Road, IP3 0DS - 01473 288916 or 420 Woodbridge Road, IP4 4EL - 01473 727173

• Bodrum Kebab 64, Norwich Road, IP1 2NL - Order online

Home deliveries now have to be contactless to avoid spreading coronavirus Picture: GETTY Home deliveries now have to be contactless to avoid spreading coronavirus Picture: GETTY

• Chipswich Fish and Chips 11 Cambridge Drive, IP2 9UY - 01473 691175 or order online

• Domino’s Pizza 105 Felixstowe Road, IP3 8DZ or 86 Bramford Road, IP1 2LL - Order online

• Eastern Spice 418 Woodbridge, IP4 4EL - 01473 727 050 or order online

• Favourite Grill 130 Felixstowe Road, IP3 8EF - 01473 719676 or order online

• German Doner Kebab 39 Westgate Street, IP1 3DX - 01473 217772 or order online

Dozens of Ipswich takeaways are still open Picture: GETTY Dozens of Ipswich takeaways are still open Picture: GETTY

• Golden Express Takeaway 3 Frobisher Road, IP3 0HR - 01473 226668

• Indian Village 172 Felixstowe Road, IP3 8EE - 01473 726 955 or order online

• Ipswich Kebab House 62 Upper Orwell Street - 01473 210063

• Kebapizza 17A St Matthew’s Street, IP1 3EL - 01473 807762 or order online

You can't invite your friends ofver for a takeaway, but you can still get the meal delivered to your door Picture: GETTY IMAGES You can't invite your friends ofver for a takeaway, but you can still get the meal delivered to your door Picture: GETTY IMAGES

• Mamma Mia Pizza and Grill 211 Clapgate Lane, IP3 0RF - 01473 205775 or order online

• Massala 117 Bramford Road, IP1 2LW - 01473 222277 or order online

• Nacton Fried Chicken 354 Nacton Road, IP3 9NA - Order online

• PFK Kebab House 23 Compair Crescent, IP2 0EH - 01473 809763

• Pizza GoGo 366 Nacton Road, IP3 9NA - 01473 717777 or order online

• Pizza Hut 44 Foxhall Road, IP3 8HN or 49 Norwich Road, IP1 2EP - Order online

• Pizza and Kebab King 57 Queens Way, IP3 9EX - 01473725555 or order online

• Rodi Pizza and Grill 13 Meredith Road, IP1 6ED - 01473 240333 or order online

• Silver Service Takeaways 35 Ulster Avenue, IP1 5JS - 01473 744888 or order online

• Star Grill 6 Reynolds Road, IP3 0JJ - 01473 720999 or order online

• Suffolk Grill 39 Foxhall Road, IP3 8JU - 01473 216061 or order online

• Super Kebab House 17 St Matthew’s Street, IP1 3EL - 01473 807762 or order online

• Tasty Wok 304 Nacton Road, IP3 9JH - Order online

• Tim Lee Takeaway 155 Bramford Lane, IP1 4DJ - 01473 742120 or order online

• Tony’s Pizza and Grill 291 Hawthorn Drive, IP2 0QG - 01473 602806

Do you see a takeaway on our list that has closed, or a name that is missing? Email us here or send us a message on Facebook.