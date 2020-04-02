Jimmy’s Farm host first ‘virtual’ wedding fair

One venue in Suffolk is hosting a wedding fair on April 5 despite the coronavirus lockdown - by moving their exhibitors onto their Instagram page.

Jimmy’s Farm was due to host its wedding fair on April 5, but was forced to announce it would be postponed after the government began restricting nonessential travel and asking the nation to stay at home.

However, the venue and their resident wedding planner, Natalie Solanke, announced they will now invite attendees to join them on Instagram from 10am on Sunday to see what is on offer at the farm, which also has venues open for wedding hire, and hear from some of the exhibitors.

In a post on Instagram, Jimmy’s Farm said: “As most of you know we were meant to be hosting our wedding fair this Sunday.

“This was obviously postponed for everyone’s safety and health, so we decided to take it virtual.

“It’s a hard time for everyone at the moment so trying to spread some wedding industry cheer.”

The physical wedding fair was also moved to September 20 and is due to go ahead should travel restrictions due to coronavirus be lifted.