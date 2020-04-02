E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Jimmy’s Farm host first ‘virtual’ wedding fair

PUBLISHED: 16:00 04 April 2020

The Jimmy's Farm Wedding Fair has moved to Instagram so visitors can still take a look around their potential venue on April 5 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Jimmy's Farm Wedding Fair has moved to Instagram so visitors can still take a look around their potential venue on April 5 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

One venue in Suffolk is hosting a wedding fair on April 5 despite the coronavirus lockdown - by moving their exhibitors onto their Instagram page.

Jimmy’s Farm was due to host its wedding fair on April 5, but was forced to announce it would be postponed after the government began restricting nonessential travel and asking the nation to stay at home.

However, the venue and their resident wedding planner, Natalie Solanke, announced they will now invite attendees to join them on Instagram from 10am on Sunday to see what is on offer at the farm, which also has venues open for wedding hire, and hear from some of the exhibitors.

You may also want to watch:

In a post on Instagram, Jimmy’s Farm said: “As most of you know we were meant to be hosting our wedding fair this Sunday.

“This was obviously postponed for everyone’s safety and health, so we decided to take it virtual.

“It’s a hard time for everyone at the moment so trying to spread some wedding industry cheer.”

The physical wedding fair was also moved to September 20 and is due to go ahead should travel restrictions due to coronavirus be lifted.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

14 coronavirus-related deaths reported at Ipswich Hospital

Ipswich Hospital has confirmed 14 coronavirus deaths - inset, a paramedic wearing protective equipment Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN/PA WIRE

Patrols in Norwich Road amid reports of people flouting lockdown

Norwich Road in Ipswich. There have been reports of people flouting lockdown rules in the area Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Aqua Eight in Ipswich goes into liquidation

Aqua Eight in Ipswich Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Teenager hurt in knife-point robbery – less than an hour after latest Suffolk armed robbery

The incident happened in Alexandra Park in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Most Read

14 coronavirus-related deaths reported at Ipswich Hospital

Ipswich Hospital has confirmed 14 coronavirus deaths - inset, a paramedic wearing protective equipment Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN/PA WIRE

Patrols in Norwich Road amid reports of people flouting lockdown

Norwich Road in Ipswich. There have been reports of people flouting lockdown rules in the area Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Aqua Eight in Ipswich goes into liquidation

Aqua Eight in Ipswich Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Teenager hurt in knife-point robbery – less than an hour after latest Suffolk armed robbery

The incident happened in Alexandra Park in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Eight more patients die in Suffolk and north Essex hospitals as regional cases rise

Eight more people have died in hospitals in Ipswich, Colchester and Bury St Edmunds after testing positive for COVID-19 Picture: VICTORIA JONES/PA WIRE

School starts daily lockdown yoga and zumba classes to help students’ mental health

Copleston High School, in Ipswich, has introduced online yoga sessions in a bid to support students' mental health. Picture: COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL

Coronavirus: Latest cases push death toll above 4,000

The number of cases of coronavirus in the UK is now more than 4,000 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New leader Sir Keir Starmer welcomed by Suffolk Labour figures

Sir Keir Starmer delivering his acceptance speech after winning the Labour leadership contest. Picture: LABOUR PARTY/PA

On this day in Town’s history: the birth of a future Town stalwart

Frank Yallop was honoured with a Testimonial match at Portman Road in August 1992
Drive 24