Nursery warning after parents of children reportedly test positive for coronavirus

There have been two reported cases of coronavirus in Felixstowe. Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Old Felixstowe Nursery has issued a warning after two parents reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

The nursery, in the grounds of Kingsfleet Primary School, plans to stay open as usual and is awaiting advice from Public Health England.

The nursery announced the news via its Facebook page this afternoon.

In a statement, the nursery said: “We have had two confirmed cases of coronavirus in the parents of a child, in our setting.

“We are currently awaiting advice from our local authority and Public Health England but as you can imagine they are very busy.

“We will stay open unless we hear otherwise and we hope to keep disruption to the children and to yourselves to an absolute minimum.

“Obviously with this information we know some of you may choose to self isolate at home for seven days.”

The nursery has asked parents to inform them if they wish to self-isolate.

Old Felixstowe Nursery refused to comment any further on the situation, but said it would issue updates on its Facebook page.

There are currently three confirmed cases of coronavirus in Suffolk, with a total of 71 in the East of England as of 9am on Sunday, March 15.

