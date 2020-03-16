E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Breaking

Nursery warning after parents of children reportedly test positive for coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 14:25 16 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:33 16 March 2020

There have been two reported cases of coronavirus in Felixstowe. Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

There have been two reported cases of coronavirus in Felixstowe. Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Old Felixstowe Nursery has issued a warning after two parents reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

The nursery, in the grounds of Kingsfleet Primary School, plans to stay open as usual and is awaiting advice from Public Health England.

The nursery announced the news via its Facebook page this afternoon.

In a statement, the nursery said: “We have had two confirmed cases of coronavirus in the parents of a child, in our setting.

“We are currently awaiting advice from our local authority and Public Health England but as you can imagine they are very busy.

“We will stay open unless we hear otherwise and we hope to keep disruption to the children and to yourselves to an absolute minimum.

“Obviously with this information we know some of you may choose to self isolate at home for seven days.”

The nursery has asked parents to inform them if they wish to self-isolate.

Old Felixstowe Nursery refused to comment any further on the situation, but said it would issue updates on its Facebook page.

There are currently three confirmed cases of coronavirus in Suffolk, with a total of 71 in the East of England as of 9am on Sunday, March 15.

More: ‘We need to take it seriously’ - public health chief’s coronavirus warning

For updates on how coronavirus is affecting Suffolk, please visit our Facebook page here.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Nursery warning after parents of children reportedly test positive for coronavirus

There have been two reported cases of coronavirus in Felixstowe. Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

Essex coronavirus patient dies in hospital

A coronavirus patient has died at the Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford. Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

More Suffolk coronavirus cases and nearly 30 confirmed in East of England

The latest government figures breaking down the regional updates have been released. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Primary school closed for deep clean due to suspected coronavirus case

Shotley Community Primary School. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

‘We need to take it seriously’ - public health chief’s coronavirus warning

Stuart Keeble, director of public health for Suffolk, who said the county is in for the

Most Read

Nursery warning after parents of children reportedly test positive for coronavirus

There have been two reported cases of coronavirus in Felixstowe. Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

Essex coronavirus patient dies in hospital

A coronavirus patient has died at the Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford. Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

More Suffolk coronavirus cases and nearly 30 confirmed in East of England

The latest government figures breaking down the regional updates have been released. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Primary school closed for deep clean due to suspected coronavirus case

Shotley Community Primary School. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

‘We need to take it seriously’ - public health chief’s coronavirus warning

Stuart Keeble, director of public health for Suffolk, who said the county is in for the

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Nursery warning after parents of children reportedly test positive for coronavirus

There have been two reported cases of coronavirus in Felixstowe. Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

Primary school closed for deep clean due to suspected coronavirus case

Shotley Community Primary School. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Four steps to protect your mental health during the coronavirus pandemic

It's important to consider your mental health during the coronavirus pandemic, especially if self-isolating Picture: PA

Coronavirus: Ipswich Town’s preferred stance on how the 2019/20 season should be concluded

Ipswich Town have seen two games postponed due to the coronavirus so far. Photo: PA

Fewer passengers could force rail companies to seek government help

The number of passengers on trains fell by 20% last week alone. Picture; STEVE W
Drive 24