Ipswich mum who helped start ‘rainbow trail’ expresses pride as Queen praises movement

An Ipswich mum who helped bring the rainbow trail movement to the UK said it was “unbelievable” to have the Queen recognise her work in Sunday night’s message to the nation.

Crystal Stanley, who started the Facebook group that has swept the nation, said she was inundated with messages of congratulations after Elizabeth II declared the rainbows drawn by children in windows would be the “symbol” of the nation’s fight against coronavirus.

And Miss Stanley joked that she will be campaigning to have the Queen take part by colouring her own rainbow and displaying it in Buckingham Palace.

She said: “It was amazing and unbelievable to hear the Queen talk about it. The movement has been showing the good of humanity and has been a good distraction. “It helps take your mind off everything because of all the doom and gloom.

“My phone kept going off - I had about a million messages.”

Miss Stanley started the Rainbow Trail Facebook group several weeks ago for fellow mums in Ipswich.

However, it soon exploded with popularity more widely - with the number of members now exceeding 178,000.

Miss Stanley said she had seen a similar idea carried out by residents of Italy, which has been under strict lockdown for several weeks.

The movement quickly began spreading, with rainbows now in the windows of homes all throughout the country.

And the Queen paid tribute to those who are displaying rainbows to passers by in her message to the nation on Sunday night.

Her Majesty said: “The moments when the United Kingdom has come together to applaud its care and essential workers will be remembered as an expression of our national spirit.

“And its symbol will be the rainbows drawn by children.”

Miss Stanley was tucking her daughter into bed for the night as the Queen delivered her speech, but said she felt honoured that the movement she helped kick-start receive a Royal seal of approval.

She said: “It was only meant to be for Ipswich, but it became so popular. It’s gone mad.

"The number of members keeps going up and up. "I'm tempted to start a petition to get the Queen to have a rainbow in Buckingham Palace."