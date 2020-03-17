E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
In pictures: Your #workingfromhome photos amid coronavirus outbreak

PUBLISHED: 13:08 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:08 17 March 2020

Benson trying his best to help as his owner is #workingfromhome Picture: ARCHANT

With many businesses closing their offices due to coronvairus fears and asking employees to work from home, workers are turning to their trusty pets for company.

Mabel doing her very best to help with #workingfromhome. Picture: @ADRIAN_LINGMabel doing her very best to help with #workingfromhome. Picture: @ADRIAN_LING

Sharing photos on social workers have been using the hashtag #workingfromhome to show their pets cuddled up next to them, their views from their laptops and their cats curled up at their feet.

For all the latest on the coronavirus situation here in Suffolk, join our Facebook group here

We want to know your set-up. Are your pets cuddling up on the sofa with you? Have you got to juggle children as well as work?

One cat was certainly getting in the way. Picture: @ANONESSEX80One cat was certainly getting in the way. Picture: @ANONESSEX80

Use the hashtag #workingfromhome to be featured in our gallery.

Ipswich Borough Council closes swimming pools, theatres and offices in bid to contain virus spread

You can also send your pictures to the East Anglian Daily Times and the Ipswich Star on Facebook to be included.

Leo helping out where he can. Picture: @ELIZABETHWALNELeo helping out where he can. Picture: @ELIZABETHWALNE

Harvey in Colchester keeping an eye on emails #workingfromhomeHarvey in Colchester keeping an eye on emails #workingfromhome

For live updated on coronavirus, see here





















































































Nursery warning after parents of children reportedly test positive for coronavirus

There have been two reported cases of coronavirus in Felixstowe. Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

Increase in coronavirus cases in region amid new warnings

The number of new virus cases in the region has risen Picture: MUZZAFAR KASIM/MALAYSIA'S MINISTRY OF HEALTH VIA AP

People told to stop ALL non-essential contact with others amid coronavirus outbreak

Prime minister Boris Johnson made the announcement during a press conference. Picture: PA

Essex coronavirus patient dies in hospital

A coronavirus patient has died at the Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford. Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

Primary school closed for deep clean due to suspected coronavirus case

Shotley Community Primary School. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Most Read

