In pictures: Your #workingfromhome photos amid coronavirus outbreak
PUBLISHED: 13:08 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:08 17 March 2020
Archant
With many businesses closing their offices due to coronvairus fears and asking employees to work from home, workers are turning to their trusty pets for company.
Sharing photos on social workers have been using the hashtag #workingfromhome to show their pets cuddled up next to them, their views from their laptops and their cats curled up at their feet.
Join: For all the latest on the coronavirus situation here in Suffolk, join our Facebook group here
We want to know your set-up. Are your pets cuddling up on the sofa with you? Have you got to juggle children as well as work?
Use the hashtag #workingfromhome to be featured in our gallery.
More: Ipswich Borough Council closes swimming pools, theatres and offices in bid to contain virus spread
You can also send your pictures to the East Anglian Daily Times and the Ipswich Star on Facebook to be included.
More: For live updated on coronavirus, see here