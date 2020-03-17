Gallery

In pictures: Your #workingfromhome photos amid coronavirus outbreak

Benson trying his best to help as his owner is #workingfromhome Picture: ARCHANT Archant

With many businesses closing their offices due to coronvairus fears and asking employees to work from home, workers are turning to their trusty pets for company.

Mabel doing her very best to help with #workingfromhome. Picture: @ADRIAN_LING Mabel doing her very best to help with #workingfromhome. Picture: @ADRIAN_LING

Sharing photos on social workers have been using the hashtag #workingfromhome to show their pets cuddled up next to them, their views from their laptops and their cats curled up at their feet.

We want to know your set-up. Are your pets cuddling up on the sofa with you? Have you got to juggle children as well as work?

One cat was certainly getting in the way. Picture: @ANONESSEX80 One cat was certainly getting in the way. Picture: @ANONESSEX80

Use the hashtag #workingfromhome to be featured in our gallery.

Leo helping out where he can. Picture: @ELIZABETHWALNE Leo helping out where he can. Picture: @ELIZABETHWALNE

Harvey in Colchester keeping an eye on emails #workingfromhome Harvey in Colchester keeping an eye on emails #workingfromhome

