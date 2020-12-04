Published: 9:13 PM December 4, 2020 Updated: 11:10 AM December 9, 2020

A new Covid-19 testing centre is being set up in the Portman Road car park opposite the Ipswich Town FC stadium. Picture: ARCHANT - Credit: Archant

A new walk-through coronavirus testing facility based at Portman Road is set to open this weekend improving the accessibility of coronavirus testing in the town.

The centre will be the second site in Ipswich to offer tests for coronavirus.

The first, in Copdock, was set up at the start of the pandemic.

Contractors started taping off the site on Monday, November 30, and have begun work on Thursday.

And it has just been announced that the centre will now open on Saturday, December 6.

The new site is situated so it is easily accessible without a car.

Those being tested will be required to follow public health measures, including social distancing, not travelling by taxi or public transport, practising good personal hygiene and wearing a face covering throughout, including while travelling to and from the testing centre.

Anyone attending an appointment at a walk-through test site will be provided with guidance on getting to and from the test site safely, with additional support for vulnerable groups and people with disabilities.

Health Minister Lord Bethell said: “To respond to the coronavirus, we have built a major testing and tracing system from scratch.

“We are constantly working to expand and improve it with new technologies and innovations so everyone with symptoms can get a test.

“New walk-in sites like this one makes it even easier to get a test no matter where you live. If you have symptoms of coronavirus, I urge you to book a test today and follow the advice of NHS Test and Trace if you are contacted to protect others and stop the spread of the virus.”

Anyone testing positive for the virus in England will be contacted by NHS Test and Trace to help them trace their contacts.

This will help to identify who they may have been in close contact with, protecting others from further transmission.

Close contacts of those testing positive will also hear from NHS Test and Trace, asking them to stay at home for 14 days to prevent them from unknowingly spreading the virus.

They will be advised to also book a test if they develop symptoms.

Baroness Dido Harding, Interim Executive Chair of the National Institute for Health Protection, said: “Walk through sites offer communities better access to coronavirus testing, so everyone with symptoms can get a test.

“This new site is part of our ongoing work to expand our testing network across the UK which now has the capacity to process more than 500,000 tests a day.

“We will continue to expand capacity to improve test turnaround times and push forward testing innovations to make sure anyone who needs a test can get one.

“Please book a test if you have coronavirus symptoms: a new continuous cough, a high temperature and a loss or change in sense of smell or taste, and follow the advice of NHS Test and Trace if you are contacted.”