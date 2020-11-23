E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Could crowds of 4,000 be allowed at Portman Road?

PUBLISHED: 16:02 23 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:02 23 November 2020

Could supporters soon be heading back to Portman Road? Picture: STEVE WALLER

Could supporters soon be heading back to Portman Road? Picture: STEVE WALLER

Crowds of 4,000 will be allowed at sporting venues in low-risk areas from next month - bringing hope that Ipswich Town fans could soon see action at Portman Road again.

Prime minister Boris Johnson has announced that, under the new coronavirus restrictions set to come in when the current lockdown ends on December 2, outdoor stadiums in tier one areas could welcome back a maximum of 4,000 spectators, with bigger indoor venues allowed 1,000.

Outside venues in tier two areas will be restricted to 2,000 fans, whilst the 1,000 limit to indoor venues will remain.

A ‘drive-in only’ rule will apply to tier three areas, effectively ruling out spectators at football or rugby matches.

It is not yet known what tiers different parts of England will be in, but Suffolk was in the lowest tier before the country went into lockdown.

That could means fans stepping inside Portman Road for the first time in months, along with U’s fans in Colchester stepping inside the JobServe Community Stadium.

A spokesman for Ipswich Town Football Club said ahead of the prime minister’s statement: “The club hopes to have fans back at Portman Road as soon as possible and will be waiting to hear confirmation from the government and EFL on the potential return of supporters whenever that might be.”

