Police identify three men on CCTV in Corrie McKeague mystery

Corrie McKeague on CCTV outside The Grapes pub in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

Officers carrying out the investigation into the disappearance of Suffolk airman Corrie McKeague have said that they have now identified three men captured on CCTV.

Corrie McKeague's last ever sighting at 3.24am September 24 2016. CCTV still from Brentgovel Street, Bury St Edmunds. The building in the background is the edge of Cornhill Walk Shopping Centre Corrie McKeague's last ever sighting at 3.24am September 24 2016. CCTV still from Brentgovel Street, Bury St Edmunds. The building in the background is the edge of Cornhill Walk Shopping Centre

Police viewed the footage during their investigation into the RAF Honington serviceman’s disappearance from Bury St Edmunds, in September 2016.

His mother Nicola Urquhart said people would be “horrified” to see it, as it cast doubt on the police theories over her 23-year-old son’s whereabouts.

However, Suffolk police said the men had now all been traced and are confident none of them is Corrie.

A spokesman said: “The investigation into the disappearance of Corrie McKeague resulted in over 2,000 hours of CCTV footage being viewed by detectives and technical support staff.

Police officers have identified individuals seen on CCTV in Corrie McKeague investigation. Police officers have identified individuals seen on CCTV in Corrie McKeague investigation.

“Corrie was last seen on CCTV entering the “Horseshoe” on Brentgovel Street at 03.25.

“All persons entering and leaving this area between 03.00 and 06.00 have been captured on CCTV recordings and their movements tracked by investigators.

“Each person has subsequently been eliminated from the enquiry.

“Footage shows three individuals, at a distance, walking away from the horseshoe area.

Corrie McKeague search starts at the Milton Landfill site in Cambridgeshire. Picture: GREGG BROWN Corrie McKeague search starts at the Milton Landfill site in Cambridgeshire. Picture: GREGG BROWN

“In order to provide particular reassurance as to the identification of those persons captured Suffolk Constabulary can confirm that the three individuals were tracked walking into the area and away from the area.

“These individuals have been spoken to by police and identified themselves from these images. They confirmed their presence in the area and the reason for their presence. Detectives involved in this process are therefore confident that none of the three persons is missing airman Corrie McKeague.”

Corrie was last seen entering the bin loading bay when he was on a night out in Bury St Edmunds leading police to believe he had gone into one of the bins.

But his remains were not found despite a 20-week trawl of a landfill site at Milton, near Cambridge.

Mrs Urquhart said she had viewed CCTV footage which she said showed a man leaving the bin loading bay.

She said the footage was “grainy” but it showed a person “wearing incredibly bright, reflective clothing, which looks like white trousers”.

Mrs Urquhart said she believed it was her son and if people saw the footage “no-one would believe he went in the bin”.

The force said the individuals were ruled out in autumn 2016.

Corrie was last seen entering in the bin loading area at 03.25 on September 24, 2016.