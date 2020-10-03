Fire crews rescue vehicle occupants trapped after crash

Firefighters freed occupants trapped in their car after it left the road and rolled over at Freston.

Police said the accident involving a blue Vauxhall Corsa happened near to the Freston Water Tower this morning.

Three fire crews – one from Ipswich East and two from Princes Street – attended the incident.

The car had rolled and firefighters used specialist gear to free the occupants.

A police spokeswoman said there had been no serious injuries suffered. Paramedics checked the people involved at the scene and there was no need for further treatment at hospital.

The crash happened at tabout 9.15am and traffic was disrupted for a time.

It was slow around the junction with the B1080 and B1456 main road along the peninsula but has now cleared and conditions are normal again.