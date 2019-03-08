Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

GoPed scooter rider caught out by High Court classification ruling

PUBLISHED: 12:44 31 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:44 31 March 2019

Scooters powered by a motor (combustion or electric) are considered mechanically propelled vehicles Picture: SAM ROBBINS

Scooters powered by a motor (combustion or electric) are considered mechanically propelled vehicles Picture: SAM ROBBINS

A GoPed owner has learned that ignorance of the law is no defence for riding his scooter without a licence.

Cory Sawyer fell foul of a High Court judgement that deemed GoPed scooters a mechanically propelled vehicle intended for road use.

The 27-year-old unwittingly rode the vehicle without a licence, insurance or test certificate in Ipswich on October 18 last year.

It also meant the occasional cannabis user had an illegal level of the drug in his system when flagged down by a police officer at 4.35pm in Nacton Road.

Sawyer, of Trent Road, was banned from the road after admitting all four offences at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court last week.

Prosecutor Wayne Ablett said Lord Justice Pill had classified the GoPed as a vehicle requiring a licence, insurance and MOT certificate in 2000.

John Hughes, mitigating, said: “Sadly for Mr Sawyer, he didn’t know the ruling of the Lord Justice when he purchased the vehicle from its previous owner and was told he didn’t need a licence.

“He thought is was perfectly okay to use without one, but now knows that ignorance of the law is no defence.”

“He uses cannabis from time to time, partly to treat back pain, but by being on the scooter at the time, puts himself in a situation whereby he will lose his licence.”

A character reference was addressed to magistrates by a local plastering firm, which had offered Sawyer full-time employment and called him both “kind-hearted” and “willing to better his future”.

He was fined £120 and banned from driving for the minimum compulsory term of 12 months for driving with 3.5 micrograms of cannabis derivative Delta-9THC per litre of blood – the legal limit being 2mcg.

He was also fined £120, and his licence endorsed, for driving without insurance, and faced no separate penalty for the other two offences.

Sawyer’s case was almost identical in circumstances to that of a 33-year-old Ipswich man caught riding a GoPed in Wherry Quay last January while uninsured, unlicensed and in excess of the driving limit for cannabis.

He too told magistrates of his ignorance of the law, but also failed to avoid being banned for 12 months.

Most Read

Boys aged 15 found with ‘zombie killer’ knife, sword and drugs outside shop

Hawthorn Drive shopping area Picture: ARCHANT

Huge thatch fire at The Ship Inn pub

The fire has engulfed the thatched roof of The Ship Inn Picture: ARCHANT

Greenfinch Avenue reopened after member of public on roof

Police were at the scene of the incident in Greenfinch Avenue, Ipswich, for over three hours Picture: ARCHANT

Gun recovered as armed police arrest man in Ipswich

Armed police in the Ropewalk in Ipswich after a male was arrested Picture: Jared Easter

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

A second collision has taken place on the A14 eastbound near Bury St Edmunds Picture: JERRY TURNER

Most Read

Boys aged 15 found with ‘zombie killer’ knife, sword and drugs outside shop

Hawthorn Drive shopping area Picture: ARCHANT

Huge thatch fire at The Ship Inn pub

The fire has engulfed the thatched roof of The Ship Inn Picture: ARCHANT

Greenfinch Avenue reopened after member of public on roof

Police were at the scene of the incident in Greenfinch Avenue, Ipswich, for over three hours Picture: ARCHANT

Gun recovered as armed police arrest man in Ipswich

Armed police in the Ropewalk in Ipswich after a male was arrested Picture: Jared Easter

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

A second collision has taken place on the A14 eastbound near Bury St Edmunds Picture: JERRY TURNER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

GoPed scooter rider caught out by High Court classification ruling

Scooters powered by a motor (combustion or electric) are considered mechanically propelled vehicles Picture: SAM ROBBINS

Unlucky Leiston undone by league leaders Kettering in stoppage time

Seb Dunbar of Leiston. Photo: JOHN HEALD

The Verdict: ‘Don’t worry about a thing, cause every little thing, is gonna be alright’… hopefully

Town manager Paul Lambert embraces Myles Kenlock after the final whistle. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

AFC Sudbury are downed by inform Dereham’s second-half show

AFC Sudbury's Billy Holland. Photo: CLIVE PEARSON

Impressive Felixstowe & Walton down Maldon & Tiptree at the Goldstar Ground

GOAL! Liam Hillyard’s powerful header adds a third goal for the Seasiders against Maldon. Photo; THOMAS BRADFORD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists