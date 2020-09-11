E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Fresh attempt for new Costa Coffee drive-thru in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 05:30 11 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:46 11 September 2020

Plans have been submitted for a drive-thru Costa Coffee at the Applegreen garage in Woodbridge Road East, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Plans have been submitted for a drive-thru Costa Coffee at the Applegreen garage in Woodbridge Road East, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

A second attempt is to be made to demolish a car wash and build Costa Coffee drive-thru in Ipswich - after plans withdrawn earlier this year were resubmitted.

The petrol station is owned by the Applegreen Petrogas Group. It says the drive-thru will bring new jobs to the area.

The Applegreen Petrogas Group, which runs the petrol station in Woodbridge Road East, has submitted fresh plans to build a drive-thru on the site of its automatic car wash.

A bid to demolish the car wash and build a drive-thru coffee shop, with additional parking, was first submitted on December 30, 2019 but withdrawn later in 2020.

The company said: “During the consultation process a number of objections were received by the local planning authority, including issues raised by the highway authority concerning the lack of parking facilities and provision for cycles, motorcycles and EV charging bays.

The first plans for the Costa Coffee drive-thru were withdrawn earlier in the year. Picture: GOOGLE EARTHThe first plans for the Costa Coffee drive-thru were withdrawn earlier in the year. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

“The application was reviewed and it was determined that a redesign of the drive-thru would overcome these issues and to do so the application was withdrawn.”

There were 19 objections on the first application.

One resident from Digby Road said: “The trading times will cause disruption to the local area, with an increase in noise and light pollution in the early morning and late at night that would affect the lives and wellbeing of residents, especially children.

“Residents of Colchester Road/Digby Road already suffer from the affects of additional vehicular and pedestrian traffic during school days and I believe that the risk of accidents will increase if this development is given permission.”

Applegreen Petrogas said the development would bring new jobs to the area and strengthen the local economy.

John Carnall, councillor for Bixley ward, said: “As a borough councillor and a local resident, I am surprised that a new planning application for a drive-thru coffee shop has been submitted.

“The service station is located on a very busy road junction and many motorists cross the pavement at speed to gain access to the petrol station.

“My view is that a drive-thru coffee shop will mean that more vehicles will be crossing the pavement at what is already a busy and,at times, dangerous junction for pedestrians.”

Edward Phillip, another councillor for Bixley, has urged any residents with concerns about the proposed development to get in touch with ward councillors.

