Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

‘Most expensive coffee I’ve ever had’ - friends given £100 parking fines after Costa Coffee trip

12 April, 2019 - 11:30
Jennie Cassidy received a £100 parking fine after parking at Costa in Martlesham Pictuer: ADAM HOWLETT

Jennie Cassidy received a £100 parking fine after parking at Costa in Martlesham Pictuer: ADAM HOWLETT

Archant

Two friends from Ipswich say a trip to Costa in Martlesham ended up being the most expensive cup of coffee they have ever had - after both receiving a £100 parking fine a few days later.

Jennie Cassidy, 57, and Sharon Green, 48, thought they would try out the new Costa, at Beardmore Park, on March 27 - so both drove there to meet for some coffee and cake.

They spent just over two hours in the cafe, drinking coffees and having a snack, before heading home to Ipswich.

However, they were shocked a week later when both of them received parking fines through the post for overstaying in the car park.

Mrs Cassidy said the rules on how long customers can park were unclear, as the nearby Tesco supermarket has a three-hour stay limit.

They argued the cafe should have a sign by the till warning people they have to drink up within two hours.

Mrs Cassidy claimed when she went to complain to the manager, she was told four people had already called and complained about the same issue that morning.

“They have now lost two very good customers,” she said. “We go to Costa together quite a lot, that was out first time at the new Martlesham one.

“I hadn’t seen Sharon for a few weeks - we ended spending around £15 each on snacks and coffee.

“We had also waited in the queue at Costa for half an hour before we got our drinks.

“It ended up costing us more than £200 between us for some coffees. “It’s the most expensive coffee I’ve ever had. I will never go back into Costa or any other Costa after this.

“They should put up a notice warning you only have two hours. Someone must be raking it in with parking fines.”

Mrs Green said: “You meet someone for a coffee but if you want to stay longer, there’s no pay and display to top up.

“Do they want you to get in your car, drive in and out of the car park and come back if you are nearing two hours?

“Because Tesco is nearby, a lot of people assume when you go for a coffee you have three hours.

“I am sure a lot of customers don’t know the time limit and I am sure a lot more parking fines will be issued.”

Costa Coffee has been contacted for comment.

Most Read

Body found and Orwell Bridge severely delayed after accident

The scene on the Orwell Bridge and A14 as police investigate the discovery of a mans body at the foot of the bridge Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERA UK

Two vehicle collision leaves busy Ipswich junction blocked

Crash opposite the Willis Building in Ipswich involving two cars. Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Dog bites two girls aged five and six in Ipswich park

Two small children were rescued by their father after an Alsatian dog bit them in Bourne Park, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Rooftop egg-thrower’s actions aggravated by struggle to quit smoking

Polcie were at the scene of the incident in Greenfinch Avenue, Ipswich, for more than three hours Picture: ARCHANT

Parents describe Peppa Pig movie mix up as a ‘horrible experience’

Parents have spoken of a horrible experience at Empire Cinema in Ipswich Buttermarket after a horror film trailer was shown before a Peppa Pig film Picture: ARCHANT/ ENTERTAINMENT ONE

Most Read

Body found and Orwell Bridge severely delayed after accident

The scene on the Orwell Bridge and A14 as police investigate the discovery of a mans body at the foot of the bridge Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERA UK

Two vehicle collision leaves busy Ipswich junction blocked

Crash opposite the Willis Building in Ipswich involving two cars. Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Dog bites two girls aged five and six in Ipswich park

Two small children were rescued by their father after an Alsatian dog bit them in Bourne Park, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Rooftop egg-thrower’s actions aggravated by struggle to quit smoking

Polcie were at the scene of the incident in Greenfinch Avenue, Ipswich, for more than three hours Picture: ARCHANT

Parents describe Peppa Pig movie mix up as a ‘horrible experience’

Parents have spoken of a horrible experience at Empire Cinema in Ipswich Buttermarket after a horror film trailer was shown before a Peppa Pig film Picture: ARCHANT/ ENTERTAINMENT ONE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Orwell Bridge REOPENS after discovery of body

The Orwell Bridge has reopened to traffic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Are you sitting on a fortune? Find out today!

Is this clock worth anything?

‘Most expensive coffee I’ve ever had’ - friends given £100 parking fines after Costa Coffee trip

Jennie Cassidy received a £100 parking fine after parking at Costa in Martlesham Pictuer: ADAM HOWLETT

It’s the Friday pub quiz - week 14

Titanic at the dockside before her fateful maiden voyage. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Was Ipswich’s Civic Drive junction better as a roundabout?

Crash opposite the Willis building in Ipswich involving two vehicles. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists