Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 31°C

min temp: 18°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Costcutter reopens former Tesco store on Ipswich's Bramford Road

PUBLISHED: 11:54 24 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:02 24 July 2019

The former Tesco store in Bramford Road, Ipswich has reopened as a Costcutter store. Picture: PAUL GEATER

The former Tesco store in Bramford Road, Ipswich has reopened as a Costcutter store. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Archant

The former Tesco Express in Ipswich's Bramford Road, which closed in March, has reopened as a Costcutter convenience store.

It reopened earlier this month after being fitted out by its new operators - and sells Co-op own-brand goods, as well as branded goods.

You may also want to watch:

The closure of the Tesco store was greeted with dismay because it was the only local store for quite a distance - the nearest other stores are in Bramford Lane or Morrisons' superstore in Sproughton Road.

The new store does not have a post office counter, unlike the Tesco, but it does have an off licence and sells a similar range of goods to its predecessor.

A number of new homes have been built within easy walking distance of the store over recent years and it was a major disappointment for the area when Tesco announced it was pulling out because it felt the shop was not large enough for it to operate on its business model for "Express" stores.

Most Read

A14 re-opens after police incident

A section of the A14 between Nacton and Seven Hills was closed as police dealt with an incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Revealed – First look at £25m plans for new Ipswich Hospital A&E

Architect's impression of the new Ipswich Hospital A&E building Picture: KLH ARCHITECTS

Boxer Fabio Wardley and Town legend Titus Bramble to help ‘miracle’ child missing 20% of his brain

Callum Sinclair, left, and his brother Mason, right, with their younger sibling Kaiden. Picture: AMANDA SINCLAIR

Ipswich rape: Teenage boy and man, 45, arrested in connection with attack

Two people have been arrested in connection with a rape in Silent Street in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

A12 collision causes three-mile tailbacks

The crash on the northbound carrigeway of the A12 happened about 6.30am, blocking one lane and causing over five miles of slow moving traffic back to the Crown Interchange at the north end of Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

A14 re-opens after police incident

A section of the A14 between Nacton and Seven Hills was closed as police dealt with an incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Revealed – First look at £25m plans for new Ipswich Hospital A&E

Architect's impression of the new Ipswich Hospital A&E building Picture: KLH ARCHITECTS

Boxer Fabio Wardley and Town legend Titus Bramble to help ‘miracle’ child missing 20% of his brain

Callum Sinclair, left, and his brother Mason, right, with their younger sibling Kaiden. Picture: AMANDA SINCLAIR

Ipswich rape: Teenage boy and man, 45, arrested in connection with attack

Two people have been arrested in connection with a rape in Silent Street in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

A12 collision causes three-mile tailbacks

The crash on the northbound carrigeway of the A12 happened about 6.30am, blocking one lane and causing over five miles of slow moving traffic back to the Crown Interchange at the north end of Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Costcutter reopens former Tesco store on Ipswich’s Bramford Road

The former Tesco store in Bramford Road, Ipswich has reopened as a Costcutter store. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Primary school girls become fundraising stars after mum’s heartbreaking diagnosis

Natasha Moreno-Roberts with her two daughters, Layla and Emilia, who have raised over £4,500 Macmillan and St Elizabeth's Hospice with their school friends Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

A14 re-opens after police incident

A section of the A14 between Nacton and Seven Hills was closed as police dealt with an incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Region hit by 15,000 lightning strikes overnight – with highs of 37C on the way

One of the strikes captured on camera on the outskirts of Suffolk, near Sudbury Picture: MATT DE LA BRUYERE

Weather warning: Heatwave could bring record temperatures AND thunderstorms

Patty Przywara enjoying the sea in her mermaid costume Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists