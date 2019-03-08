Costcutter reopens former Tesco store on Ipswich's Bramford Road

The former Tesco Express in Ipswich's Bramford Road, which closed in March, has reopened as a Costcutter convenience store.

It reopened earlier this month after being fitted out by its new operators - and sells Co-op own-brand goods, as well as branded goods.

The closure of the Tesco store was greeted with dismay because it was the only local store for quite a distance - the nearest other stores are in Bramford Lane or Morrisons' superstore in Sproughton Road.

The new store does not have a post office counter, unlike the Tesco, but it does have an off licence and sells a similar range of goods to its predecessor.

A number of new homes have been built within easy walking distance of the store over recent years and it was a major disappointment for the area when Tesco announced it was pulling out because it felt the shop was not large enough for it to operate on its business model for "Express" stores.