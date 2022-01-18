Hopes Ipswich will become new home for Banksy work

A Banksy mural could be making its way to Ipswich Waterfront in a move hailed as a "breath of fresh air" by the work's owner.

Season's Greetings, which appeared on a garage in Port Talbot, Wales, in 2018, reflects on the dangers of pollution.

Looking at only the right-hand corner of the garage a child looks to be playing in the snow - but seeing whole perspective reveals that the 'snow' is actually ash from a dumpster fire.

The piece appeared just before Christmas, hence the ironic title; the typical seasonal greeting isn't all that it seems.

John Brandler, an art dealer who owns the piece, said that he had been asked to move the artwork from its current home in Port Talbot and said he was impressed by Ipswich's desire to become the mural's new home.

Mr Brandler said he has been working with the University of Suffolk but a university spokesman said they could not comment at this time.

Mr Brandler said: "I look for people with foresight, not hindsight and the people from Ipswich and the University of Suffolk have been very forward-thinking.

"There are people in Ipswich who want to make things happen and that's been phenomenal."

It is understood the university entrance is the planned location for the mural and "hopefully the start of a longer-term bigger thing" said Mr Brandler.

It is not the first time the street artist's work has been in the county after his "Great Spray-cation" across Norfolk and Suffolk last summer.

Mr Brandler said: "The university also said that there are a number of empty buildings near the waterfront and town centre and that it might even be possible to create an international street art gallery, with other Banksy pieces but a range of artists.

"That's the aim, that's the intention, and it'll be amazing if we can make it work. The university don't have the facilities to run the whole thing, but the people I'm talking to can see the benefit.

"Dealing with the University of Suffolk and Ipswich has been a breath of fresh air."

The art dealer expressed his disappointment that Lowestoft didn't take more action to keep its Banksy mural "at the heart of the town".