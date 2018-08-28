Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 3°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Could snow be on the way for East Anglia with late January Arctic blast?

PUBLISHED: 07:30 04 January 2019

Could we see the arrival of snow in Suffolk by the end of the month? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Could we see the arrival of snow in Suffolk by the end of the month? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

The next few days are expected to be rather chilly. But after it’s warmed up at the start of next week don’t hide your woolies away too efficiently – we could be hit by an Arctic blast of snow!

Suffolk Highways gritters are ready if the temperature falls. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYSSuffolk Highways gritters are ready if the temperature falls. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

There is some warming of the stratosphere predicted in the second half of the month – and that could change weather patterns to bring us snow like last year.

However experts Norwich-based Weatherquest said it is too early to predict an icy blast – and there is nothing particularly unusual about this weather phenomenon.

Forecaster Dan Holley said: “It is a possibility that we could get some cold weather in the second half of January, but these kind of warming events happen every other year or so and quite often it doesn’t have any major effect on the weather.

“So we will have to wait and see what happens before we get too worried about a snow event.”

Heavy snow is still relatively unusual in East Anglia – last winter was the first time there had been widespread disruption because of snowed-up roads for several years.

And before the risk of snow hits the county, the weather is expected to remain typical for January in East Anglia for the next 14 or so days.

The weather is expected to be colder this weekend – but is then expected to get milder again at the start of next week, with temperatures rising to 8C or 9C. That is the average daytime temperature for January in East Anglia.

A spokesman for Suffolk Highways said they were monitoring the weather over the next few days and may be doing gritting runs for the first time since Christmas Eve.

He added: “We’ve heard the reports about the end of the month. We have detailed forecasts that come in and are ready for whatever is thrown at us.

“We are fully stocked with grit and our team of drivers is ready to go out whenever they are needed – so far it has been quite mild but we’re ready for whatever we get.”

Last year’s snow did not hit East Anglia until later in the winter. January was windy and wetter than usual – but apart from a few frosts, cold was not a serious problem.

The “Beast from East” arrived in late February and continued into early March – but only caused problems for a few days before the snow disappeared.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Daddy, please come home’ – Family’s emotional appeal to find missing Ipswich man

Missing Ipswich train driver Andrew Derrett (second from left) with his wife Beverley and four children Picture: BEVERLEY DERRETT

Teenage pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with car

The incident happened on Vernon Street Picture: ARCHANT

Revealed – The ten worst-hit Ipswich streets for fly-tipping

The mounds of rubbish outside flats in St Helen's Street contained bags of food and household waste Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich School announced as new owner of Anglesea Heights

Paul Wranek, Nicholas Weaver and Ewan Dodds at Anglesea Heights, which now belongs to Ipswich School Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Car seized after driver ‘left licence in Spain’

The car was seized by police in Ipswich Picture: NSRAPT

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man found dead at community centre car park

#includeImage($article, 225)

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

#includeImage($article, 225)

First glimpse of what Norfolk’s newest Wetherspoons will look like

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Jackson’s career was born on Facebook and raised at Accrington... now he’s heading back with Ipswich

Kayden Jackson's career as a pro footballer only began because he found an advert on Facebook.

Second Brexit referendum ‘may be only option’ - Gummer

Ben Gummer

White van driver arrested on suspicion of drug-driving

The white van seized on the A1071 in Ipswich. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Learner rider arrested after testing positive for cannabis

Police stopped a learner rider in Ipswich. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Compensation denied to firms complaining over road closure

The Scottish Power transformers closed Wherstead Road for several hours Picture: KATY SANDALLS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists