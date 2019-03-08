Partly Cloudy

Lady is the RSPCA’s longest-staying cat - could you give her a home?

PUBLISHED: 13:19 01 April 2019

Lady is now the RSPCA's longest cat resident and desperately needs a new home Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Lady is now the RSPCA's longest cat resident and desperately needs a new home Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Lovely Lady is desperately seeking her new forever home, after more than a year in the RSPCA’s care.

Lady is now the RSPCA's longest cat resident and desperately needs a new home Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNLady is now the RSPCA's longest cat resident and desperately needs a new home Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The little black-and-white cat came to the charity’s centre in Martlesham more than a year ago, as her owner could no longer look after her.

She has been with the RSPCA since January 28, 2018, and is very popular with the staff, but needs to move into a home.

Lady is six years old, and is a sweet, affectionate and playful cat.

An RSPCA spokeswoman said: “The best thing about her is her cheeky personality. She loves to play but also loves affection. Lady has a great personality with a naughty twist and can offer hours of entertainment!”

When she first moved to the centre, Lady had sore skin, but since she has been put on an allergy food, her skin has been fine. The RSPCA can provide a new owner with the food at cost price.

The adorable pet spent a short time in a home, but sadly this did not work out for her as she didn’t get on with the household’s other cat.

The RSPCA is looking for a home with no other dogs or cats, but Lady can live with older children, aged eight or over.

If you think you could welcome this beautiful cat into your home, contact the RSPCA at Martlesham on 0300 9997321, or visit Lady’s page on the RSPCA website.

