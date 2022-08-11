Ipswich council 'seeking repossession' of Chantry Park after travellers arrive

Ipswich council has said it is working hard to regain possession of the land at Chantry Park - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Borough Council has said it is doing everything it can to "regain possession of the land" after a number of travellers have pitched at Chantry Park.

About eight caravans were spotted in Chantry Park on Wednesday evening.

It comes after other caravans were seen in the park last week.

A spokesman for Ipswich Borough Council said: "The council is aware that a group of Travellers arrived at Chantry Park late yesterday afternoon.

"We will take all necessary steps to regain possession of the land as soon as possible.”

The arrival of the travellers comes after a number of caravans pitched up at the park in May.

About 20 caravans were spotted in Christchurch Park in June.







