Have your say: Council asks for opinions on Citizens Advice Bureau cuts

10 January, 2019 - 15:58

Suffolk County Council are asking for the opinions of the public regarding cuts to Citizen Advice services. Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk’s CABs say they are doing all they can to fight proposed cuts to the service – with just two weeks left for people to have their say on the contentious issue.

The county council is proposing that funding for CAB services in Suffolk will be reduced by half to £184,000 in 2019 and completely removed in 2020.

There are fears this could put the future of some services in jeopardy.

CABs offer free, confidential and impartial advice to 22,000 people in Suffolk each year with 75,000 issues including debt, benefits, housing and employment. The advice is a lifeline, especially for vulnerable people who need help with social welfare issues.

Jane Ballard, manager of Suffolk West CAB, said: “We’re still meeting across the county to see if we can get the council to reconsider the changes. We’re doing all that we can.

“We are the only advice service that will help anyone, for free. We’ve already picked up the work of other services that have experienced cuts. It’s difficult to see who would be able to carry on our work.”

An online consultation for people to speak up on the proposed cuts has been open since December.

With only two weeks to go, Suffolk CABs are urging people to have their say. The online survey is open until January 23. A petition to reverse the proposed funding cuts to CAB services already has over 3,000 signatures.

It’s not too late to sign the petition and complete the online consultation that could help reverse the proposed changes. Richard Rout, Cabinet Member for Environment and Public Protection, said: “The consultation will give residents the opportunity to tell us how they currently use the CAB service. We want to hear how they may be impacted, specifically from an equality perspective, by any potential changes to funding.”

The funding cuts are part of plans for Suffolk County Council to save £11.2 million as outlined in 2019-20 budget proposals. As well as CAB services, the council plans to cut funding in other areas including rural bus services, winter gritting, and the Duke of Edinburgh award scheme.

Sarah Adams, leader of Suffolk County Council’s Labour Group, says the cuts are “short-sighted and frankly ludicrous.”

Richard Smith, Conservative cabinet member for finance, said the council has “tough choices to make.”

“I hope the public in Suffolk will understand our continuing budget difficulties.”

Have your say online here.

Sign the petition here.