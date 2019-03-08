Council chiefs serve new legal notice to Fisons developer

A new legal notice has been served against the developers at the former Fisons factory in Bramford.

Mid Suffolk District Council have served a statutory nuisance abatement notice on the owners of the fire-hit factory, Paper Mill Lane Properties.

Firefighters spent hours tackling a blaze in the listed building which destroyed much of the Victorian structure on Easter Monday.

On Thursday council chiefs confirmed that they were putting pressure on the site's developers to remove debris left behind after the fire.

They also confirmed that they had been carrying out safety tests in and around the site to reassure local people.

A spokesman for the council said: "We are continuing to work to ensure the owners Paper Mill Lane Properties Ltd, carry out all necessary work to make the site safe and secure. We are also working with heritage experts and structural engineers to assess any possible salvageable elements of the building and are conducting further assessments of the building and site.

"Due to the nature of this work, this is likely to take some time. We will keep everyone informed of developments as soon as the necessary assessments have been completed.

"In the meantime, there are a number of steps we have taken in order to assess the safety of the site and to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the local community and those working on site.

"In the immediate aftermath of the fire we carried out a series of tests to determine levels of contamination to ensure the safety of local residents and those on site. Multiple air samples have shown that there is no risk for nearby residents.

"We have, however, served a Statutory Nuisance Abatement Notice on the owners, Paper Mill Lane Properties Ltd, to contain, remove and safely dispose of debris on the site.

"We continue to offer support to those affected by the fire - having visited residents, neighbours and the site within hours of the incident, and we have returned several times since, with officers from our Building Control, Heritage, Communities, Environmental Health and Health and Safety teams all involved in the operation."

Paper Mill Lane Properties has been contacted for comment.

