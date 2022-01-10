News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
'Cutting edge' Ipswich play park design revealed

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 7:16 PM January 10, 2022
The new accessible playpark on Landseer Road will be built by Kompan, and will feature ground level sensory and tactile toys 

A sensory dome, swings and a drawing wall will be among the equipment installed at a new play area in Ipswich.

Ipswich Borough Council has revealed the design for the Landseer Road park, which has been designed to include equipment for children with disabilities. 

The site will have springers, swings, a drawing wall, and a sensory dome, which will be usable at ground level, and have tactile and sensory stimulators. 

Councillor Phil Smart at Ipswich Borough Council said: “I’m excited as the children will be to see this excellent new play area in Landseer Park.

"But this is not the sort of park that we loved as children; it’s a cutting edge play area that will be beloved by children of all abilities and will especially be the subject of much asking to visit of the parents and carers by children with disabilities.

“I’m proud that Ipswich is providing such great facilities for its children – the sensory play area, the multi see-saw, the inclusive roundabout and much, much more."

It is expected that work on the new area will begin soon, and it will be open in spring. 

