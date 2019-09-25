Council set to grant permission for 42 new homes in Somersham despite objection from community

A Mid Suffolk development control committee are set to decide on plans for 42 homes in Somersham next week Picture: MSDC Archant

Plans for 42 homes in Somersham are set to get the rubber stamp by Mid Suffolk Council next week despite objections from the community.

The application, to build a mix of detached, semi-detached and block housing on land south west of Main Road, are set to go before the council's development and control committee on Wednesday, October 2.

The proposal for the site, which is currently being used for grazing horses, includes construction of a new vehicular and pedestrian access off Main Road as well as allocated parking.

The plans include an affordable housing provision of 15 homes.

However, Somersham Parish Council has objected to the plans, raising concerns over the dispersal of flood water on the site and issues with access.

It argues there is already a problem with flood water on Main Road and inadequate provision of foul water from the site.

It also argues increased traffic will cause unnecessary dangers to drivers, pedestrians and cyclists and that visibility of 90 metres from the site's entrance has not been established.

The planning documents say that the parish council reflects the 'near-unanimous' view of local residents expressed at a special meeting in June that the above planning issues should lead to a refusal of the application.

A petition with 164 signatures was also handed to the council.

A villager, who has lived in the Somersham for more than 20 years, said that everyone she had spoken to was against the proposals.

"We have a massive issue with road safety in Somersham," she said.

"There is a completely blind corner on Main Road which is so narrow two cars can't fit side-by-side down it.

"There have been some nasty accidents there and more houses and more people would make it so much worse.

"The visibility is non- existent.

"This is such a lovely quiet village. We really don't want it to become a town."

Mid Suffolk District Council's Development Control committee B have been advised to grant planning permission at next week's meeting subject to 15 units of affordable housing being included in the development and on completion of various legal agreements on issues including highways, landscape management and surface water management.