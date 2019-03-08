Sunny

Have you had a fake text about a council tax refund?

PUBLISHED: 13:22 23 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:54 23 July 2019

Ipswich Borough Council is warning residents it does not use texts to inform people of income tax refunds Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Ipswich Borough Council is warning residents it does not use texts to inform people of income tax refunds Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Marco_Piunti

Frauds promising refunds for overpaid council tax are targeting people across Ipswich and Suffolk.

Ipswich Borough Council has reminded residents in the town that they do not provide council tax refund information via text.

The warning was issued after a call from a concerned resident who received a text offering her a refund if she visited a website which turned out to be fake and not connected to HMRC.

A council spokesman said: "This is a scam and people should not reply or go to the website link.

"Ipswich Borough Council, and its partners in Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils, do not send texts like this.

"Please ignore them and do not share your bank account details."

"We would like to thank the resident for getting in touch so we can send out a warning. Scammers often use new ways to cheat people out of their money."

The council is asking anyone who believes they have been targeted by this scam to inform Trading Standards on 03454 040506.

You can also call Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.

