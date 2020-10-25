Councillors express sadness over fatal Suffolk crash

A woman has died after a crash in Barham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Councillors have expressed their sadness following a fatal crash in Barham which left one woman dead and two other men seriously hurt.

Councillor John Field said news of the crash was "tragic" Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Councillor John Field said news of the crash was "tragic" Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police were called around 6pm on Friday to reports of a crash on Norwich Road involving a Seat Altea and a Volkswagen Polo.

On Saturday, police confirmed the driver of the Volkswagen – a 32-year-old woman – died at the scene.

The passenger in the vehicle, a 30-year-old man, was taken to hospital fighting for his life after suffering life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Seat, a 42-year-old man, was also taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

The road was closed for around seven hours while emergency services carried out investigations at the scene.

The road was eventually reopened by police around 1am on Saturday morning.

The victim has not yet been named by police.

Suffolk police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have relevant dash cam footage to make contact with the force.

John Field, Suffolk county councillor for Barham, said he did not yet know the circumstances surrounding the crash but stressed that it is something which will need looking into.

“I haven’t had any details about it yet, but it’s tragic, he said.

“It’s clearly something we have to look out and find out why and then see if there’s anything which can be done.

“There was an accident some time ago on a road in Bramford when a sign was obscuring the view of oncoming traffic, so there can be things that you really need to look at, and we will need to do that.”

John Whitehead, Mid Suffolk district councillor for Barham, added: “It’s very sad, a tragedy, and my heart goes out to the families of people involved.”

Witnesses or anyone with relevant dash cam footage are being urged to contact Suffolk police’s serious collision investigation unit on 101, quoting reference 37/61753/20.

Information and dash cam footage can also be supplied online via Suffolk police’s website at www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/

Information can also be reported anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers or online via the charity’s reporting form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org