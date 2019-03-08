Sunshine and Showers

Felixstowe play areas to be given £265,000 upgrade

PUBLISHED: 19:58 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 19:58 14 March 2019

Three of Felixstowe's parks will receive an upgrade Picture: SUFFOLK COASTAL DISTRICT COUNCIL

Three of Felixstowe's parks will receive an upgrade Picture: SUFFOLK COASTAL DISTRICT COUNCIL

Archant

Three parks in Felixstowe will be upgraded as part of on-going investment in the town.

TJ Haworth-Culf, Steve Gallant, Doreen Savage and Mayor of Felixstowe, Graham Newman at Allenby Park play area Picture: SUFFOLK COASTAL DISTRICT COUNCILTJ Haworth-Culf, Steve Gallant, Doreen Savage and Mayor of Felixstowe, Graham Newman at Allenby Park play area Picture: SUFFOLK COASTAL DISTRICT COUNCIL

Gosford Way and Allenby Park will be fully refurbished with a range of items suitable for toddlers, juniors and teenagers. Cavendish Park will gain a multi-use games area aimed at teenagers.

It is hoped that the project will start in June and should be completed in time for the summer holidays.

Gosford Way will have all the play equipment replaced with 14 new pieces. In Allenby Park the surface area of the 5-a-side will be replaced and widened, the play area will get five new pieces of equipment as well as multi-unit offering eight different activities.

The multi-use games area being installed in Cavendish Park offers a range of leisure activities such as 5-a-side football and basketball.

TJ Haworth-Culf, Suffolk Coastal cabinet member with responsibility for customers, communities and leisure, said: “I am very pleased to see these improvements being made to play areas in Felixstowe so that children and youngsters alike can enjoy themselves.

“Not only will these improvements make the play areas more attractive to visitors, they will also become a valuable and exciting asset for the local community just in time for summer.”

The project is being funded by Felixstowe Town Council, Felixstowe Youth Forum, Outdoor Playing Space Fund and Suffolk Coastal District Council.

Mayor of Felixstowe, Graham Newman, said: “Securing upgrades to our play areas was identified as a priority for the Town Council so I’m delighted that this project has been so well supported.

“Once these three areas have been improved we will continue to work in partnership with the District Council to plan for further upgrades to other play areas in the town.”

Suffolk Coastal councillors, Doreen Savage, Steve Gallant, Stephen Bloomfield and Andy Smith have also donated to the project from their Enabling Communities Budget.

Graham Newman and Steve Wiles have donated towards the project from their Suffolk County Council Locality Budgets.

