Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Rachel Riley joins Suffolk students in campaign to encourage engineering careers

PUBLISHED: 07:30 29 December 2018

Countdown star Rachel Riley (centre) with One sixth form engineering students at the Women in Engineering event in London Picture: ONE

Countdown star Rachel Riley (centre) with One sixth form engineering students at the Women in Engineering event in London Picture: ONE

One

Two further education establishments in Suffolk have teamed up for a new campaign to encourage youngsters to pursue engineering.

From left to right: One engineering tutor Ghulam Solker, student Natasha Harlock from One and Gary Jefferson, executive director of engineering at West Suffolk College with their robots Picture: JOHN NICEFrom left to right: One engineering tutor Ghulam Solker, student Natasha Harlock from One and Gary Jefferson, executive director of engineering at West Suffolk College with their robots Picture: JOHN NICE

One sixth form based in Ipswich and West Suffolk College have joined forces under the Suffolk Academies Trust banner – a collaboration designed to create opportunities for Suffolk youngsters in post-16 education.

The two institutions have built a robot each – named Ralf and Remmy – with engineering students going into schools with the robots to help inspire youngsters in an engaging way.

Natasha Harlock, a 17-year-old One student from Halesworth who is studying for an extended diploma in engineering, said: “It’s a unique project and I’m excited to be working with WSC.

“My first spark of interest in this subject came when I put together a mini manual pedal helicopter that flies.

“I now want to share that passion and show others that it is such a creative industry.”

Alongside the bid to encourage all youngsters, the campaign also includes a drive for girls to take an interest, to reverse trends of women being under-represented in engineering industries.

Natasha was joined by her female peers from One in a group called InParity – a collective of female engineering students – who met with Countdown star Rachel Riley in London at a Women in Engineering event aimed at inspiring girls.

Natasha said: “Rachel was nice, kind and intrigued about our story, our group and our future plans. It was a real boost to everyone involved.”

To help spark childrens’ imaginations, the two colleges have programmed their robots to dance, do karate moves and talk.

Gary Jefferson, executive director of engineering and technology at WSC, said: “It’s great to be working with One on this project. The robots really help this subject come alive.”

One engineering tutor Ghulam Solker, added: “This collaboration fosters social and shared experiences and provides fresh insights for students at both organisations.”

Data published by national community interest company WISE, which aims to boost women’s involvement in STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) subjects, said less than one in four people working in STEM occupations in the UK were women.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Intoxicated’ driver arrested after driving wrong way down A14

The incident happened on the A14 near Stowmarket Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Woman arrested after Ipswich house fire

The incident happened in Bramford Lane, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

It was a long wait - but he finally arrived on Christmas Day

Charlie Edwards gave birth to Theo Leandro Edwards-Assuncao on Christmas Day , weighing 8lbs 9oz Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man ‘smashed glass over victim’s head’ outside Ipswich pub

Otis Rose, 23, was convicted of wounding with intent at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

New plans revealed for former County Hall in Ipswich

The former County Hall in Ipswich has been empty since 2004 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Most Read

Woman left with ‘serious’ injuries after Harold Hill car crash

A crime scene was in place outside of the St Francis Charity shop in Hilldene Avenue. Photo: Google Maps

Police investigating after car completely overturns in Rainham crash

A car completely overturned in Cherry Tree Lane, Rainham, last night: Photo: David Vaz

Heritage: Christmas in Hornchurch 150 years ago and the end of an ancient custom

In the early 1800s Hornchurch celebrated Christmas Day with a wrestling contest. The prize was a roasted boar's head. Photo: PA Archive

Meet the unsung heroes working across east London on Christmas Day

Firefighters from Ilford Fire Station who will be on duty over Christmas. Megan Cutts, Jim Jobson and Chloe Cornhill.

Council cracks down on criminal landlords, issuing thousands of pounds worth of penalty notices this year

Romford Town centre. Havering Town Hall

Latest from the Ipswich Star

If we lose HMV, it isn’t a shop or brand that is going – it’s a whole sector of the high street

HMV moved to Sailmakers Shopping Centre in February. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

PCSO receives honour for services to Policing and the community in Ipswich

Ginny Shoesmith has been awarded a British Empire Medal Picture: GINNY SHOESMITH

A pleasant weekend expected with mainly dry and mild weather

Southwold Harbour. It is expected to be another dry and mild weekend Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Big match preview: Blues bid to turn tables on Boro after TV nasty

Ipswich Town put in a limp display as they were beaten by Middlesbrough earlier in the season. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Middlesbrough v Ipswich Town nostalgia: Armstrong at double as he returns to haunt Boro

Alun Armstrong celebrates scoring one of his two goals against Middlesbrough in April 2001
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists