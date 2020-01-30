E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Breaking

Northern bypass work officially ceases

PUBLISHED: 14:39 30 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:44 30 January 2020

Suffolk County Council leader Matthew Hicks has said the county will not do any more work on the northern route proposal. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Suffolk County Council leader Matthew Hicks has said the county will not do any more work on the northern route proposal. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Any further work on pursuing a northern bypass will cease altogether, Suffolk County Council's leader has said - with a lack of support cited for the axing of the scheme.

Potential routes for the new Northern Route around Ipswich. The inner route was viewed as the best value option Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCILPotential routes for the new Northern Route around Ipswich. The inner route was viewed as the best value option Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

County council leader Matthew Hicks unveiled the results of the public consultation at the start of the week, and said the cabinet would be gathering feedback from district and borough councils ahead of a decision at its meeting on February 25.

Since then, Babergh, Mid Suffolk and East Suffolk councils have all withdrawn their support after the consultation found around 70% were against the bypass.

READ MORE: Mixed response to northern bypass consultation results

This afternoon, Mr Hicks confirmed the recommendation to cabinet would be to not pursue any further work.

He said: "This is a complex issue for everyone in Suffolk.

"The strategic outline business case [SOBC] suggests there is a strong business case to proceed.

"However, pursuing a project of this scale and financial size clearly needs widespread political support as, without this, Government is unlikely to even support the next phase when £3million is needed to complete the full business case.

You may also want to watch:

"Furthermore, without agreement of the district and borough councils to build the additional houses necessary to secure government funding (above those already agreed within their local plans), I do not believe this project can proceed with any degree of success.

"Therefore, after careful consideration of the above and the wider political views, along with the very real concerns of families and businesses located close to any of the proposed routes, and all the responses received, it has become increasingly clear that, as leader of Suffolk County Council, I am now in a position to recommend to my cabinet that the Ipswich Northern Route should not proceed to the next phase of development.

"To bring the uncertainly surrounding this issue to an end for all concerned, I will be bringing a paper to a meeting of cabinet on 25 February where the final decision will be made, which we must do as the highways authority for Suffolk.

"To avoid pre-empting my own cabinet's decision, I do not intend to offer further commentary beyond this statement."

Mr Hicks this week said the project could only continue if it had widespread support, but with three councils and two of the county's MPs - Dr Dan Poulter and Dr Therese Coffey - having made their opposition clear, Mr hicks said he could not recommend any work to pursue it.

The £550,000 committed by Suffolk Public Sector Leaders to carry out a consultation and outline strategic business case, only funded up to this stage, and further work to pursue a full outline business case would require government cash of up to £3m.

READ MORE: Stop campaign urges project to cease

More to follow.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Traffic clears after two crashes on A14

A lorry crash near the Orwell Bridge has caused traffic chaos in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Terminally-ill cancer patient won’t get access to pension lump sum

Marry Cuffe with her partner Karl Crisp. Karl is suffering from terminal cancer and is being refused his pension money Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Snow warning as temperatures set to dip across Suffolk

Could snow come to Suffolk next week? Picture: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

Boys, 14, ‘bludgeoned chickens to death’ on grounds of infant school

Castle Hill Infant and Junior Schools Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Warning Ipswich school could lose sponsor following ‘inadequate’ Ofsted rating

The entrance to Sprites Primary Academy in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Traffic clears after two crashes on A14

A lorry crash near the Orwell Bridge has caused traffic chaos in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Terminally-ill cancer patient won’t get access to pension lump sum

Marry Cuffe with her partner Karl Crisp. Karl is suffering from terminal cancer and is being refused his pension money Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Snow warning as temperatures set to dip across Suffolk

Could snow come to Suffolk next week? Picture: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

Boys, 14, ‘bludgeoned chickens to death’ on grounds of infant school

Castle Hill Infant and Junior Schools Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Warning Ipswich school could lose sponsor following ‘inadequate’ Ofsted rating

The entrance to Sprites Primary Academy in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Northern bypass work officially ceases

Suffolk County Council leader Matthew Hicks has said the county will not do any more work on the northern route proposal. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Driver still in hospital after serious crash involving BMW

The crash happened in Foxhall Road, close to its junction with Dobbs Lane (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Boys, 14, ‘bludgeoned chickens to death’ on grounds of infant school

Castle Hill Infant and Junior Schools Picture: RACHEL EDGE

When will Highways England commit to action on the Orwell Bridge?

Highways England will be presenting their plans for the Orwell Bridge on Thursday. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

We have to accept that Ipswich will not get a northern bypass

Opponents of the northern bypass look set to win the fight against the new road - now we have to look at other solutions to road congestion in Ipswich. Picture: Neil Didsbury
Drive 24