Northern bypass work officially ceases

Suffolk County Council leader Matthew Hicks has said the county will not do any more work on the northern route proposal. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Any further work on pursuing a northern bypass will cease altogether, Suffolk County Council's leader has said - with a lack of support cited for the axing of the scheme.

Potential routes for the new Northern Route around Ipswich. The inner route was viewed as the best value option Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL Potential routes for the new Northern Route around Ipswich. The inner route was viewed as the best value option Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

County council leader Matthew Hicks unveiled the results of the public consultation at the start of the week, and said the cabinet would be gathering feedback from district and borough councils ahead of a decision at its meeting on February 25.

Since then, Babergh, Mid Suffolk and East Suffolk councils have all withdrawn their support after the consultation found around 70% were against the bypass.

This afternoon, Mr Hicks confirmed the recommendation to cabinet would be to not pursue any further work.

He said: "This is a complex issue for everyone in Suffolk.

"The strategic outline business case [SOBC] suggests there is a strong business case to proceed.

"However, pursuing a project of this scale and financial size clearly needs widespread political support as, without this, Government is unlikely to even support the next phase when £3million is needed to complete the full business case.

"Furthermore, without agreement of the district and borough councils to build the additional houses necessary to secure government funding (above those already agreed within their local plans), I do not believe this project can proceed with any degree of success.

"Therefore, after careful consideration of the above and the wider political views, along with the very real concerns of families and businesses located close to any of the proposed routes, and all the responses received, it has become increasingly clear that, as leader of Suffolk County Council, I am now in a position to recommend to my cabinet that the Ipswich Northern Route should not proceed to the next phase of development.

"To bring the uncertainly surrounding this issue to an end for all concerned, I will be bringing a paper to a meeting of cabinet on 25 February where the final decision will be made, which we must do as the highways authority for Suffolk.

"To avoid pre-empting my own cabinet's decision, I do not intend to offer further commentary beyond this statement."

Mr Hicks this week said the project could only continue if it had widespread support, but with three councils and two of the county's MPs - Dr Dan Poulter and Dr Therese Coffey - having made their opposition clear, Mr hicks said he could not recommend any work to pursue it.

The £550,000 committed by Suffolk Public Sector Leaders to carry out a consultation and outline strategic business case, only funded up to this stage, and further work to pursue a full outline business case would require government cash of up to £3m.

More to follow.