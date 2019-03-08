Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

County lines trio and 'blood covered man' among those jailed in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 07:45 22 June 2019

Rhyone Hinkson, 23, Mohamed Abdullahi, 20, and Michael Martin, 18, were all jailed for their part in a county lines drug-dealing operation Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Rhyone Hinkson, 23, Mohamed Abdullahi, 20, and Michael Martin, 18, were all jailed for their part in a county lines drug-dealing operation Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk Constabulary

Here we take a look back at the criminals put behind bars over the last 10 days - with a combination of more than 25 years in prison.

Kevin Forrester, from Bury St Edmunds, will serve 14 months in prison Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABLUARYKevin Forrester, from Bury St Edmunds, will serve 14 months in prison Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABLUARY

'Blood covered' man jailed for 14 months for knife possession

Kevin Forrester of Blomfield Street in Bury St Edmunds, was jailed for possession of a knife in a public place and breaching a suspended sentence. The 40-year-old was found covered in blood, with 52 previous offences on his record.

He was sentenced to 14 months in jail.

Read the full story here.

County lines trio jailed for dealing crack and heroin in Ipswich and Clacton

Rhyone Hinkson, 23, Mohamed Abdullahi, 20, and Michael Martin, 18, were all jailed for their part in a county lines drug-dealing operation Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYRhyone Hinkson, 23, Mohamed Abdullahi, 20, and Michael Martin, 18, were all jailed for their part in a county lines drug-dealing operation Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Three street dealers have been jailed for their part in a county lines drug supply operation.

Rhyone Hinkson, 23, Mohamed Abdullahi, 20, and Michael Martin, 18, were caught using the same hire car to deal crack and heroin twice in a week, with traces of crack and heroin later being found in a nearby hotel room occupied by the trio.

Hinkson and Abdullahi were jailed for four years and nine months, while Martin received a jail term of five years.

To find out more about the case see here.

Man jailed after stabbing victim in the neck

Jason Hamilton. PHOTO: Suffolk PoliceJason Hamilton. PHOTO: Suffolk Police

A Suffolk man who stabbed his victim in the neck has been jailed for 30 months in his absence.

Jason Hamilton from Lowestoft, was found guilty of wounding the victim after a trial at Ipswich Crown Court in April.

Witnesses described seeing blood gushing from the neck of the victim.

Read more about the incident and the court case here.

Essex dock worker jailed for raping drunk woman

Joe Jordan, of Harwich, has been jailed for eight years for raping a drunk woman Picture: ESSEX POLICEJoe Jordan, of Harwich, has been jailed for eight years for raping a drunk woman Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Joe Jordan, of Harwich, has been jailed for eight years for raping a drunk woman.

Sentencing Jordan, Judge Rupert Overbury said: "You had no regard for her as a human being. You simply used her for your sexual desires."

The court heard that Jordan had pulled the drunk, semi-naked victim out of his car and "dropped" her on the pavement after raping her.

Read more about the court case here.

Most Read

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Argos announces closure of Ipswich store

Argos in Carr Street, Ipswich, is closing down. Photo: Archant.

‘Dark cloud’ of Ipswich risks swallowing up beautiful village, councillor warns

Babergh's Sproughton and Pinewood councillor Zac Norman. Picture: JAMES CARTLIDGE MP

Crane alight at Felixstowe Port

Crews rushed to secure the Port of Felixstowe after a crane caught fire Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

‘Times are changing’ – Could this water park rival the high street?

The team at Suffolk Water Park have ambitious plans for the future. From left to right: Kelvin Watt, Gianni Falcucci, Stuart Mill and Becky Eaks Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Most Read

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Argos announces closure of Ipswich store

Argos in Carr Street, Ipswich, is closing down. Photo: Archant.

‘Dark cloud’ of Ipswich risks swallowing up beautiful village, councillor warns

Babergh's Sproughton and Pinewood councillor Zac Norman. Picture: JAMES CARTLIDGE MP

Crane alight at Felixstowe Port

Crews rushed to secure the Port of Felixstowe after a crane caught fire Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

‘Times are changing’ – Could this water park rival the high street?

The team at Suffolk Water Park have ambitious plans for the future. From left to right: Kelvin Watt, Gianni Falcucci, Stuart Mill and Becky Eaks Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Blue plaque unveiled for one of Britain’s ‘great engineers’ at Ipswich Station

Virginia Jani, Peter Bruff's great great granddaughter and Peter Bruff, his great grandson unveiling the plaque at Ipswich Station. Picture: MARVYN RUSSEN

‘Keep cool and look out for each other’ – GPs advice during predicted hot spell

People enjoying the hot weather in Abbey Gardens, Bury St Edmunds Picture: GREGG BROWN

Is your bus route under threat? Find out here

23 services across Suffolk are at risk of being axed. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Catch up on our Suffolk Now podcast channel

From left to right: The EADT's Rachel Edge, Paul Geater and Jason Noble create political podcasts. Picture: BRAD JONES

County lines trio and ‘blood covered man’ among those jailed in Suffolk

Rhyone Hinkson, 23, Mohamed Abdullahi, 20, and Michael Martin, 18, were all jailed for their part in a county lines drug-dealing operation Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists