County lines trio and 'blood covered man' among those jailed in Suffolk

Rhyone Hinkson, 23, Mohamed Abdullahi, 20, and Michael Martin, 18, were all jailed for their part in a county lines drug-dealing operation Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Suffolk Constabulary

Here we take a look back at the criminals put behind bars over the last 10 days - with a combination of more than 25 years in prison.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kevin Forrester, from Bury St Edmunds, will serve 14 months in prison Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABLUARY Kevin Forrester, from Bury St Edmunds, will serve 14 months in prison Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABLUARY

'Blood covered' man jailed for 14 months for knife possession

Kevin Forrester of Blomfield Street in Bury St Edmunds, was jailed for possession of a knife in a public place and breaching a suspended sentence. The 40-year-old was found covered in blood, with 52 previous offences on his record.

He was sentenced to 14 months in jail.

Read the full story here.

County lines trio jailed for dealing crack and heroin in Ipswich and Clacton

Rhyone Hinkson, 23, Mohamed Abdullahi, 20, and Michael Martin, 18, were all jailed for their part in a county lines drug-dealing operation Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Rhyone Hinkson, 23, Mohamed Abdullahi, 20, and Michael Martin, 18, were all jailed for their part in a county lines drug-dealing operation Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Three street dealers have been jailed for their part in a county lines drug supply operation.

Rhyone Hinkson, 23, Mohamed Abdullahi, 20, and Michael Martin, 18, were caught using the same hire car to deal crack and heroin twice in a week, with traces of crack and heroin later being found in a nearby hotel room occupied by the trio.

Hinkson and Abdullahi were jailed for four years and nine months, while Martin received a jail term of five years.

To find out more about the case see here.

Man jailed after stabbing victim in the neck

Jason Hamilton. PHOTO: Suffolk Police Jason Hamilton. PHOTO: Suffolk Police

A Suffolk man who stabbed his victim in the neck has been jailed for 30 months in his absence.

Jason Hamilton from Lowestoft, was found guilty of wounding the victim after a trial at Ipswich Crown Court in April.

Witnesses described seeing blood gushing from the neck of the victim.

Read more about the incident and the court case here.

Essex dock worker jailed for raping drunk woman

Joe Jordan, of Harwich, has been jailed for eight years for raping a drunk woman Picture: ESSEX POLICE Joe Jordan, of Harwich, has been jailed for eight years for raping a drunk woman Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Joe Jordan, of Harwich, has been jailed for eight years for raping a drunk woman.

Sentencing Jordan, Judge Rupert Overbury said: "You had no regard for her as a human being. You simply used her for your sexual desires."

The court heard that Jordan had pulled the drunk, semi-naked victim out of his car and "dropped" her on the pavement after raping her.

Read more about the court case here.