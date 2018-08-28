Sunshine and Showers

Ecologist John Baker to talk about Suffolk’s wildlife

PUBLISHED: 13:34 14 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:04 14 December 2018

Female Adder

Female Adder

(c) copyright citizenside.com

Suffolk’s resident expert on reptiles and amphibians will give a talk about what can be found in the countryside.

Ecologist John Baker is an amphibian and reptile consultant and is the official county recorder for monitoring and surveying the creatures.

He will give talk on the subject at Woodbridge Community Hall on Thursday 20 December at 7.30 pm.

It has been organised by Suffolk Wildlife Trust’s Woodbridge Wildlife Group.

Chairman Phil Smith said “As County Recorder for amphibians and reptiles in Suffolk and with a long career in herpetology, John is well qualified to tell us more about the amphibians and reptiles we might spot whilst out in the Suffolk countryside. This promises to be a fascinating evening”.

Admission to the talk is £3 for adults with under 16s free of charge.

There will be a raffle and light refreshments will be served during the evening.

For further information please contact 01473 625630 or email swtwoodbridge@outlook.com

