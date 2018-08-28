Inside couple’s spruced up garden – featuring 8,000 Christmas trees

Kevin and Jane have seven grandchildren who all like to help out. Picture: KEVIN GREGORY Kevin and Jane have seven grandchildren who all like to help out. Picture: KEVIN GREGORY

A married couple in Raydon have invested their pension into growing 8,000 Christmas trees in their back garden.

Kevin Gregory says he is proud of his 8,000 trees. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT Kevin Gregory says he is proud of his 8,000 trees. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Jane and Kevin Gregory started off the business 11 years ago when they planted their first trees on the five acres of land they bought at the back of their property.

After years of growing and maintaining the trees, which are purchased from the Scottish borders, the couple have managed to sell between 300 and 400 of them this Christmas.

Kevin and Jane have split the five acres into different sections with a Christmas theme, so it is easier to find the trees once labelled. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT Kevin and Jane have split the five acres into different sections with a Christmas theme, so it is easier to find the trees once labelled. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

“I am really proud of what we have achieved and if we can continue to sell like we have this year then I will be really happy,” said Kevin.

The 65-year-old, who spent many years working as a mechanical engineer in Saudi Arabia, said: “It’s a big family business and although sometimes it is hard work maintaining the trees, it is worth it when the grandchildren get involved.”

All of the family help out when people come to choose their trees. Picture: KEVIN GREGORY All of the family help out when people come to choose their trees. Picture: KEVIN GREGORY

The couple have seven grandchildren ranging from 10 months to 21 years old, who all like to lend a helping hand when they come to visit.

Kevin, who is originally from Hertfordshire and his wife Jane, who was born in Somerset, have lived in Suffolk for 29 years.

The Christmas trees vary in size as Kevin and his wife Jane continuously re-plant trees each year. Picture: KEVIN GREGORY The Christmas trees vary in size as Kevin and his wife Jane continuously re-plant trees each year. Picture: KEVIN GREGORY

Back in 2007 they planted their first 5,000 trees and each year they have added to the patch – with a grand total of more than 8,000 trees.

Speaking of the venture, Kevin said: “I used most of my pension to get the business going, but as long as we sell 300 to 400 trees a year we will be making money back, and it is a lot easier to maintain than cutting the grass.”

Christmas wreaths using parts of the Norway spruce trees grown by Kevin and Jane Picture: KEVIN GREGORY Christmas wreaths using parts of the Norway spruce trees grown by Kevin and Jane Picture: KEVIN GREGORY

Their Christmas tree patch gives people the chance to go along and choose their own tree so it is the perfect size for their home.

Throughout November they open their gates on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays for people to go and chose and tag a tree, ready for collection up until Christmas Eve.

