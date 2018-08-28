Rain

Rain

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Council heading to court next month over ‘dangerously unsafe’ former Fisons building

PUBLISHED: 19:30 05 December 2018

Firefighters attended two fires at the old Fisons building in Bramford this year Picture: GREGG BROWN

Firefighters attended two fires at the old Fisons building in Bramford this year Picture: GREGG BROWN

Mid Suffolk District Council will be heading to court next month over the former Fisons buildings in Bramford, it has been revealed.

The action is linked to security concerns held by the council over the site on Paper Mill Lane.

Fire crews were called to the site twice in a matter of weeks in April after two serious fires broke out in separate areas of the site.

Neither of the fires affected the grade two listed North Warehouse but concerns remain high that it could be targeted in the future unless work was done to secure the site.

Since then those living nearby have continued to raise concerns about security at the site with fly-tipping, gaps in fencing and other access issues being raised.

Mid Suffolk said in June that it would consider “enforcement options to make this historic structure safe” after months of discussions with the developers, Peterborough-based Paper Mill Lane Properties.

David Burn, Mid Suffolk cabinet member for the environment, said: “We at Mid Suffolk have been in close contact with Paper Mill Lane Properties, the owners of the Fisons site, over the past few years and have always sought to support them in undertaking the works needed to make the building safe.

“We have repeatedly made clear to the owners what their responsibilities are, but sadly the works needed have not been carried out.

“As a result the site remains dangerously unsafe and Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service have been repeatedly forced to attend the site as a result.

“This is a poor way to treat such an important part of our local heritage.

“This neglect of the property by the owners has forced Mid Suffolk to pursue our options under the Building Act through the Magistrates’ Court.

“The case was first heard last week, and has now been adjourned until January 8.

“Should our application be successful, failure by the owners to take action to make the building safe would become a criminal offence.”

Kelvin Dakin from the Save the North Warehouse campaign said: “The fact that it has taken nearly six months to get this far is appalling.

“The problems with this site were raised by us over two years ago now and no action of any substance has been forthcoming.

“The site continues to be insecure and dangerous as well as an eyesore to local residents.”

Paper Mill Lane Properties were contacted for comment.

The case will be heard on January 8.

Topic Tags:

Murder victim targeted by group in ‘revenge attack’ for loss of face

17:26 Jane Hunt
Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens was allegedly “butchered” to death in a revenge attack by members of a rival group, the first day of a murder trial has heard.

‘They’re like buses’ - police bemoan number of cars with expired MOTs

15 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
Police in Suffolk are stopping increasing numbers of cars without MOTs. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Traffic officers have hit out at the number of cars they find without valid MOTs, saying: “They’re like buses.”

Updated A14 eastbound disruption expected to continue until 11pm - stretch between Nacton and Sevenhills remains closed

50 minutes ago Adam Howlett
Traffic is at a standstill in Portman Road because of the Orwell Bridge chaos Picture: SUZANNE DAY

A stretch of the eastbound A14 from Nacton (J57) to Sevenhills (J58) remains closed - but the Orwell bridge is open.

Plans for Ipswich northern bypass business case delayed

18:11 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Possible sites in Suffolk for the proposed northern bypass, Lower Road,Westerfield Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The business case for a northern relief road in Ipswich has been delayed until at least 2019, it has emerged.

Family’s unanswered questions over mum’s death in house fire

16:43 Will Jefford
Mandy Miller. Pic: Sharron Miller Powell.

Mandy Miller was found dead after emergency services were called to a house fire in Reid Close on Friday, January 26.

Mary Poppins Returns, Bumblebee and Aquaman will all be released in December

16:30 Megan Aldous
Take a look at what films are out this month Picture: DISNEY

Find out which films you can watch with family and friends at your local cinema over the festive period.

Council heading to court next month over ‘dangerously unsafe’ former Fisons building

5 minutes ago Katy Sandalls
Firefighters attended two fires at the old Fisons building in Bramford this year Picture: GREGG BROWN

Mid Suffolk District Council will be heading to court next month over the former Fisons buildings in Bramford, it has been revealed.

Superfast internet roll-out delayed after broadband box crashed into

17 minutes ago Jake Foxford
The damaged box on the B1071 is preventing homes in the area from using the internet at the speeds promised by provider BT Picture: MARK LEWIS

A village’s bid for faster internet speeds has been delayed for months after a broadband box was damaged when it was crashed into.

Charity highlights five-fold increase in cases of child neglect and cruelty

13:49 Tom Potter
Cases of child neglect and cruelty have risen by more than 500% in Suffolk over the last five years (stock photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

Cases of child cruelty and neglect increased five times in as many years across Suffolk, according to the NSPCC.

Crunch meeting with MPs about failing mental health trust ‘due before Christmas’

17:31 Emily Townsend
Ipswich MP Sandy Martin wants swift action to be taken over the future of the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) Picture: ARCHANT

MPs in Suffolk and Norfolk hope to meet with regulators over the future of the region’s crisis-hit mental health trust before Christmas, it has emerged.

Most read

Orwell Bridge closed as overturned lorry causes traffic chaos

Highways England warned drivers that moving the lorry would be a protracted recovery operation Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Breaking News Orwell Bridge partly reopens as cars released from standstill traffic

Highways England warned drivers that moving the lorry would be a protracted recovery operation Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Live Ipswich murder victim attacked by group ‘seeking revenge’ for perceived loss of respect, trial hears - live coverage from opening day

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Updated A14 eastbound disruption expected to continue until 11pm - stretch between Nacton and Sevenhills remains closed

Traffic is at a standstill in Portman Road because of the Orwell Bridge chaos Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Man admits child porn images offences

Scales of justice

Exclusive “It’s sickening” Businesses express anger following Orwell Bridge closure

Claire Muckleston has said that the impact of the closures are 'sickening' Picture: CONTRIBUTED
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide