Youth had sword hidden in trousers when arrested, court told

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in broad daylight Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE Archant

A 17-year-old youth accused of murdering Daniel Saunders in an Ipswich alleyway had a sword hidden down his trousers when he was arrested by armed police in Essex four days later, a court heard.

Forensic officers are still examining the area of Turin Street and Kenyon Street in Ipswich this morning as part of a murder investigation Picture: ARCHANT Forensic officers are still examining the area of Turin Street and Kenyon Street in Ipswich this morning as part of a murder investigation Picture: ARCHANT

The teenager and two other youths had left a holiday park in St Osyth in a taxi on December 20 last year and were stopped and arrested on Colchester Road, St Osyth, following the death of 32-year-old Mr Saunders.

A black handled sword was taken from the 17-year-old, who cannot be named because of his age, who had concealed it down his right trouser leg, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

A machete was taken from another teenager in the taxi and a large knife in a sheath was found on the floor near a door in the rear of the vehicle, said Edward Renvoize, prosecuting.

Following those arrests police went to a caravan at St Osyth Beach Holiday Park where they detained 18-year-old Arjun Jadeja and seized a machete in a sheath which was on a sofa.

The 17-year-old youth, from Bury St Edmunds, has denied stabbing Mr Saunders to death on December 16 last year.

He is on trial with five other defendants, who deny assisting an offender by disposing of his clothing and harbouring him at a caravan park.

They are Arjun Jadeja, 18, of The Nook, Wivenhoe; Benjamin Gosbell, 20, of Gratian Close, Highwoods, Colchester; Olusola Durojaiye, 33, of Appleton Mews, Colchester; a 16-year-old boy from Bury St Edmunds, and a 17-year-old boy from Colchester.

Simon Spence QC, prosecuting, has alleged that two of the defendants, including the alleged killer, bought a machete and a large knife from a shop in Southend where Durojaiye vouched for their ages.

Subsequently the 17-year-old accused of murdering Mr Saunders met him and his friend, Ben Wright in an alleyway near Turin Street, Ipswich, and Mr Wright had bought some drugs from him.

Shortly afterwards Mr Wright heard Mr Saunders cry out and then saw him running away seriously injured.

The court has heard the 17-year-old told police that Mr Saunders and Mr Wright had tried to rob him in the alleyway and that he had grabbed a knife being carried by Mr Wright and stabbed Mr Saunders in self-defence.

The trial continues.