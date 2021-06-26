News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Breaking

Covid-19 outbreak on ship at Felixstowe port

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 3:21 PM June 26, 2021   
The Port of Felixstowe has been described as "highly significant" for the UK post-Brexit during a Su

A ship is under quarantine following a Covid-19 outbreak (stock picture) - Credit: Archant

A ship is under quarantine at the port of Felixstowe due to a coronavirus outbreak, it has been confirmed. 

Authorities at the port are in contact with Public Health England while the vessel remains docked. 

It is not yet clear how many crew members were onboard the ship when it arrived in Felixstowe. 

A spokesman for the Port of Felixstowe said: "We can confirm there has been a coronavirus outbreak on a vessel at the port. 

"We are liaising with Public Health England and the ship's operator." 

You may also want to watch:

Public Health England has been contacted for more information. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Ed Sheeran visits Ipswich pub before Portman Road gig
  2. 2 First plaice for Ipswich fish and chip shop at prestigious awards
  3. 3 Intense rain showers cause flash flooding in Felixstowe
  1. 4 Kesgrave shooting: Teenager found guilty of attempted murder
  2. 5 Ed Sheeran fans gather outside Portman Road Tik Tok gig to glimpse singer
  3. 6 Ed Sheeran hits back at criticism over work at his Suffolk home
  4. 7 Ipswich home transformed on BBC's Homes Under the Hammer
  5. 8 First-time shop and café owners open at Ipswich Microshops
  6. 9 Kesgrave school 'shocked and saddened' by attempted murder shooting
  7. 10 Cocaine and cannabis found in Ipswich property as three arrested
Suffolk Live
Felixstowe News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Finlay Hughes

Police unlock county lines drug dealer's phone with first guess at password

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Police joined forces with partner agencies for the operation

Man arrested after more than 80 vehicles checked on day of action

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Ethan Waddleton has been named in the Team GB Rugby Sevens squad for the Tokyo Olympics.

Mum's pride as former Ipswich schoolboy named in Tokyo 2020 Olympics squad

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
A teenager remains in critical condition in Addenbrooke's Hospital after being shot on his way to sc

Kesgrave shooting: Judge tells jury majority verdict allowed

Jane Hunt

Logo Icon