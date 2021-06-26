Breaking
Covid-19 outbreak on ship at Felixstowe port
Published: 3:21 PM June 26, 2021
A ship is under quarantine at the port of Felixstowe due to a coronavirus outbreak, it has been confirmed.
Authorities at the port are in contact with Public Health England while the vessel remains docked.
It is not yet clear how many crew members were onboard the ship when it arrived in Felixstowe.
A spokesman for the Port of Felixstowe said: "We can confirm there has been a coronavirus outbreak on a vessel at the port.
"We are liaising with Public Health England and the ship's operator."
Public Health England has been contacted for more information.
