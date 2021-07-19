Are shoppers in Ipswich still wearing masks as Covid rules ease?

Published: 4:30 PM July 19, 2021

Covid rules have been eased and face masks are no longer required in stores - Credit: Archant

Covid rules have been eased and masks are no longer required in stores - but most Ipswich shoppers have opted to keep wearing coverings.

Retailers in the town centre, such as Sainsbury's, Boots, and H&M, are still asking people to wear masks upon entry, while others like Primark and Marks & Spencer are leaving it up to customers' choice.

On Monday - dubbed 'Freedom Day' as almost all Covid rules were lifted - there were only a handful of shoppers in Ipswich stores who were not wearing masks or visors.

The majority of people walking in the town centre were not wearing a mask in the heat, but kept their faces covered whenever they walked through the doors of a shop.

Gina Minns, who works near the Cornhill, said: "I'm still going to be wearing one. We're still hearing about the virus going up.

"I'll keep wearing mine for a bit longer."

Jean Sewell added: "I've been vaccinated twice, but I'll keep wearing a mask out of courtesy for other people.

"I won't stop wearing one now - not at the moment."

Some shopkeepers have revealed they will respect peoples' choices and will wear a mask if it makes their customers feel comfortable.

Cathy Frost, of Loveone, said: "I'm not going to be asking people. I'm going to read the room - if someone comes in and wears a mask, I will.

Cathy Frost manages Loveone in St Peter's Street - Credit: Archant

"I don't want people to feel like they are being singled out."

And John Manning, of The House in Town, added: "I'm going on the basis that I'm happy if people make their own choice.

John Manning, who runs The House in Town near Ipswich town centre - Credit: Archant

"In most circumstances I will still be wearing one. We still need a bit of common sense - the fact is that Covid has not gone away."