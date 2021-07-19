News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Are shoppers in Ipswich still wearing masks as Covid rules ease?

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 4:30 PM July 19, 2021   
Covid rules have been eased and face masks are no longer required in stores - Credit: Archant

Covid rules have been eased and masks are no longer required in stores - but most Ipswich shoppers have opted to keep wearing coverings.

Retailers in the town centre, such as Sainsbury's, Boots, and H&M, are still asking people to wear masks upon entry, while others like Primark and Marks & Spencer are leaving it up to customers' choice.

On Monday - dubbed 'Freedom Day' as almost all Covid rules were lifted - there were only a handful of shoppers in Ipswich stores who were not wearing masks or visors.

The majority of people walking in the town centre were not wearing a mask in the heat, but kept their faces covered whenever they walked through the doors of a shop.

Gina Minns, who works near the Cornhill, said: "I'm still going to be wearing one. We're still hearing about the virus going up.

"I'll keep wearing mine for a bit longer."

Jean Sewell added: "I've been vaccinated twice, but I'll keep wearing a mask out of courtesy for other people.

"I won't stop wearing one now - not at the moment."

Some shopkeepers have revealed they will respect peoples' choices and will wear a mask if it makes their customers feel comfortable.

Cathy Frost, of Loveone, said: "I'm not going to be asking people. I'm going to read the room - if someone comes in and wears a mask, I will.

Cathy Frost manages Loveone in St Peter's Street

Cathy Frost manages Loveone in St Peter's Street - Credit: Archant

"I don't want people to feel like they are being singled out."

And John Manning, of The House in Town, added: "I'm going on the basis that I'm happy if people make their own choice.

John Manning, who runs The House in Town near Ipswich town centre

John Manning, who runs The House in Town near Ipswich town centre - Credit: Archant

"In most circumstances I will still be wearing one. We still need a bit of common sense - the fact is that Covid has not gone away."

